As creators who don’t rely on commission checks, TikTok plastic surgeons are more concerned with performing celebrity facelifts than promoting facial cleaners.

Viral surgeons like Richard Brown—whose account @therealtiktokdoc is approaching 8 million followers—favor educational content over sponsored posts. But Ian Wishingrad, co-founder and CMO of Three Wishes cereal, has persuaded this group of brand-hesitant creators to partner on organic content by leading with a clever alignment between his business and theirs.

@dr.sedgh Check out the facelift that was made to @threewishescereal’s beautiful box design! As a facial plastic surgeon, I’m taking a look at the before and afters and breaking down exactly what went into this important makeover 🥣 #threewishescereal #facelift #makeover ♬ smiles & sunsets – ultmt.

“Look at the before photos here. You can see that the logo was kind of hanging with some drooping of the surrounding tissue,” said Dr. Jacob Sedgh, whose narration of the cereal box’s transformation saw drastically higher engagement—more than 150,000 impressions—than his past posts, which haven’t reached six figures. “In the after photo, it’s nicely been lifted up… and there is some chiseling of the corners, as you can see.”

Marketers have long referred to rebranding as giving their product a “facelift.” Inspired by this, Wishingrad crafted a budgetless social media strategy by reimagining industry jargon, calling offices and convincing doctors to put their analyses of Khloe Kardashian’s rhinoplasty on hold to personify a box of cereal.

After calling every TikTok plastic surgeon he could find and following up with “polite persistence,” Wishingrad convinced six to clinically detail the brand’s new aesthetic with zero promotional expectations.

“We knew that updating our packaging was just a shrug, so we said, ‘How do I turn something that’s not a big deal into something interesting but in a dead serious way?’” said Wishingrad, who has previously recruited the cast of Willy Wonka and an NCAA athlete to promote his brand.

Sculpting symbiosis

Plastic surgeon TikTok—which meticulously documents transformations in a way users find satisfying—fulfills both the entertainment and educational content that users look for on the platform. As sponsored content fatigue grows and users turn to “de-influencers” who challenge trending products, brands and creators are under heightened pressure to craft organic partnerships.

Brown, who has never posted sponsored content, knew his followers would be both entertained by the concept and interested in the brand as “healthy consumers interested in products that make their lives better.”

“I like to bring product awareness to patients who are interested in both rejuvenation and health and fitness,” said Sedgh, who is now open to brand partnerships in that space. “It’s a doctor’s responsibility to educate people about nutrition and organic alternatives.”

The doctors said they’ve received an influx of both DMs and comments from followers who are either eager to try the cereal or already have it in their pantry. While Wishingrad was primarily drawn to plastic surgeons because of the facelift analogy, he suggested an element of added effectiveness: a shared fanbase.

“There might be a nice correlation between people who have the disposable income to pursue those kinds of vanity surgeries and those who would consider spending a bit more on cereal,” he said. “It’s been a lovely synergy of potential audiences.”