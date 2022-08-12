The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

The enduring spirit of any successful athlete or sports star is something that is celebrated throughout the ages. With South Korean soccer player Son Heung-Min, Tiger Beer continues that tradition with the star who joined Tottenham Hotspur Football Club in 2015 at the age of 23. Since then, he has gone on to become the highest-scoring Asian player in the Champion’s League competition as well as the captain of his home country’s team.