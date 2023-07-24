Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
On Friday, President Biden brought seven AI companies, including Microsoft, OpenAI, Google and Meta, to the White House for a summit on the fast-growing industry. All are committing to responsible innovation.
“These companies have an obligation to make sure their technology is safe before releasing it to the public,” said Biden, adding that they must secure their systems against cyber threats and manage the risk to national security.