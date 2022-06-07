Plant-Based Products

The Vegan Advert Too Distressing for TV

Banned by the ASA, the campaign features images of animals, alongside three adults eating meat

The Vegan Advert Too Distressing for TV
The ad for Vegan Friendly was banned following 63 complaints. Vegan Friendly
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

4 mins ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

An advert which aimed to persuade viewers to turn vegan through the use of video footage of farm animals and fish as they faced death, has been ruled to be “too distressing” to run in the U.K. after it received 63 complaints.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
People conversing and linking arms in rainbow colors.
Voice

Proud Voices: How the LGBTQ+ Community Is Choosing Resilience

By Luz Corona, Will Russo

Platforms

Instagrammers Can Now Pin 3 Posts to the Top of Their Profiles

By David Cohen

Platforms

Tech Coalition Releases Voluntary Industry Framework for Transparency Reporting

By David Cohen

Four individuals holding rainbow shopping bags.
Voice

The Idea That You Only Come Out Once Is a Falsehood

By Joseph Taiano

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Forward-Thinking Brands Leverage Machine Translation for Better Results

By Deepti Velury

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom