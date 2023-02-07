Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

With more than 113 million customers—that’s nearly one-third of Americans—T-Mobile is a leader in the U.S. telecom market. The company invests heavily in its marketing strategy and customer experience, offering some of the most exciting campaigns, features and benefits available to consumers.

On the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Mike Katz, president of marketing, innovation and experience at T-Mobile, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss T-Mobile’s latest marketing achievements and goals for 2023.

Katz is one of the very few people in the modern age who has spent his whole 25-year career at one company. He started working on the front line at T-Mobile, went to work in corporate strategy, and shifted to marketing around 2010. Mike took over as CMO in April 2022, then transitioned to his current role in January, overseeing all things marketing, digital, product, supply chain and wholesale at T-Mobile.

In this episode, Katz dives into the exciting world of T-Mobile’s 5G technology; its partnership with Formula 1 racing and other major sports franchises; local and b-to-b efforts; and the company’s famous Un-carrier Moves—all designed to create memorable experiences and put customers first.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Key takeaways: