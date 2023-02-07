Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

For many football fans, September is the start of the best time of the year. From tailgates to trash talking, there’s a special camaraderie among fans. The pinnacle moment is the Super Bowl, but what happens once the Big Game ends and the season is officially over?

The NFL knows football fans live for the sport and want to talk about it year round. That’s why it has put fans at the center of its marketing efforts and found ways to engage them beyond Thursday Night Football and game day pushes. From social videos sharing more about various players to how the organization is partnering with content creators and musicians, the NFL wants to show up for sports fans off the field and make sure the entire community feel like they’re seen and heard.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Joshua Rabenovets, vice president of marketing strategy, performance and technology at the NFL. Rabenovets shares how the NFL sees itself as a marketing leader and force for good, how it’s become more “fan-centric” and how marketing for the Super Bowl differs from other football events.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.