Scaling a Business With Betches Media

We all have those group chats with our close friends where we constantly share pictures, updates and memes. The best moments are when we find memes or videos that are so relatable that we feel seen. That’s exactly what the founders of media company Betches Media want to do through their various forms of content.

Betches came about in 2011 when friends Aleen Dreksler, Jordana Abraham and Samantha Sage started an anonymous blog to satirize a type of woman called the “betch.” They were inspired by the rise of “bro” culture and how it lacked a female perspective. Their blog quickly went viral, leading them to land a book deal and expand into various spaces like commerce and podcasting.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with co-founders Abraham and Dreksler as they share how the online blog came about, the decision to expand into podcasting and how the media company connects with its fans IRL.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.