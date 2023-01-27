Instagram Wants to Turn Your Photos Into NFTs

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

There’s nothing like going on a cool trip and posting the photos and videos on social media. As platforms experiment with Web3 technologies more and more, platforms like Meta are looking to offer more creative ways for users to express themselves, such as creating and buying NFTs.

Last year, Instagram selected a few creators to test out the new ability to share NFTs that they created or bought. Other features included the ability to connect their digital wallets and tag the creators of the select NFTs they were displaying.

Soon, creators will be able to make their own NFTs on the platform, even selling them to users on or off Instagram. The platform is planning to expand this feature outside the U.S. in the future.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Alexandra Edmonds, Instagram’s marketing lead for creator blockchain experiences, and creator Sophia Wilson to discuss how Meta is making Web3 more accessible, DEI representation in the metaverse and so much more.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.