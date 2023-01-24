Adweek Podcasts

Dylan Mulvaney on TikTok Fame and Living Without Fear

The actress and comedian's guide to life on your terms

Young Influentials logo on a red background
When actress and comedian Dylan Mulvaney started documenting her transition on TikTok with her series 'Day ___ of Girlhood,' she amassed millions of followers and views as she shared her experiences.Adweek
Headshot of Colin Daniels
By Colin Daniels

22 seconds ago

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.


“Just be yourself” is something we are all told at a young age. For many of us, however, that is easier said than done, especially when who you’re meant to be is seen as someone who shouldn’t be taking up space.

But on platforms like TikTok, people are able to be themselves and find their tribes to build a community of like-minded individuals where they don’t feel alone.

When actress and comedian Dylan Mulvaney started documenting her transition on TikTok with her series “Day ___ of Girlhood,” she amassed millions of followers and views as she shared experiences like learning how to use a tampon. Mulvaney is currently starting her next chapter, working on a book and auditioning for acting roles.

image

What Creators Need to Know When It Comes to Branding

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Mulvaney to discuss her journey on TikTok, upcoming projects and her love for the ’00s.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or iHeartRadio.

Headshot of Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels is a digital editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles