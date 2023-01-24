Dylan Mulvaney on TikTok Fame and Living Without Fear

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

“Just be yourself” is something we are all told at a young age. For many of us, however, that is easier said than done, especially when who you’re meant to be is seen as someone who shouldn’t be taking up space.

But on platforms like TikTok, people are able to be themselves and find their tribes to build a community of like-minded individuals where they don’t feel alone.

When actress and comedian Dylan Mulvaney started documenting her transition on TikTok with her series “Day ___ of Girlhood,” she amassed millions of followers and views as she shared experiences like learning how to use a tampon. Mulvaney is currently starting her next chapter, working on a book and auditioning for acting roles.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Mulvaney to discuss her journey on TikTok, upcoming projects and her love for the ’00s.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.