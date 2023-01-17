What Creators Need to Know When It Comes to Branding

Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

We all have brands we love and admire, but what is it about them that makes us keep going back? A catchy slogan can help, but one of the keys to brand loyalty is how the brand is able to convey its messaging and share what it is about.

Branding allows a company to share its purpose, mission, and why you need its products or services. For those looking to boost their small business or personal brand through messaging, it may be a struggle to figure out where to start and how to captivate an audience with who you are.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with award-winning creative and brand consultant CJ Johnson as he shares tips on how to engage audiences with the art of storytelling, his content creation journey and how brands can best approach creators who align with their brand mission.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.