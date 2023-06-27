Marketing Innovation

The Marketing That Put the Fizz in Sprite's Sales

Kantar's most resillient brand grew more than any other last year

A man drinks a bottle of Sprite
The 'Heat Happens' campaign, released in 2022, was part of a brand refresh for Sprite.Sprite
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

The origin story of Sprite begins in West Germany where, in 1959, it was originally produced as Fanta Clear Lemon (yes, Fanta hails from Germany, too.)

Its new (and current) name was introduced when it came to the U.S. market two years later, taking the name from Sprite Boy, Coca-Cola’s white-haired brand ambassador who wore a bottle-top for a hat from the 1920s to 1940s.

Today,

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles