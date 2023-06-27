The origin story of Sprite begins in West Germany where, in 1959, it was originally produced as Fanta Clear Lemon (yes, Fanta hails from Germany, too.)

Its new (and current) name was introduced when it came to the U.S. market two years later, taking the name from Sprite Boy, Coca-Cola’s white-haired brand ambassador who wore a bottle-top for a hat from the 1920s to 1940s.

Today,