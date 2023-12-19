The Marketing of Doctor Who Is About to Enter a Whole New Dimension

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Doctor Who, the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world, turned 60 in November. And, true to form after all of those years traveling in space and time, it’s only just beginning. The quintessentially British show, produced by BBC Studios, has begun a partnership with Disney that is already taking the show’s brand and commercial potential into a whole new dimension.

In its archive of content, now known as “The Whoniverse,” the series has more than 800 episodes. Before the global distribution deal signed with Disney Branded Television in 2022, it was available in 13 regions worldwide through 56 partners spanning 54 languages.

As a result of its history and reach, the program already has countless marketing elements, including a long-running dedicated magazine, thousands of tie-in novels, DVDs, action figures and cosplay merchandise. And now things are set to ramp up even further.

The marketing setup

The marketing team within BBC Studios’ Scripted content department, which handles the various shows and intellectual properties held by the corporation, is 12 people in total. Doctor Who has a dedicated team within that department that covers both editorial and asset management, led by the show’s brand director, Vanessa Hamilton. She has been with the show for almost six years, stepping into the leadership role in April 2022 as discussions around its 60th anniversary and the new direction for the series were beginning.

That team includes editorial brand manager James Page and Jonathan Davies, the brand asset manager who is responsible for the warehouse of archives, props, costumes and set pieces, working closely with the new production team at Bad Wolf Studios.

The marketing and brands team for scripted content is run by vice president Chris Aylott, while Sarah Bold, head of brand and marketing for scripted content, leads the team on brand partnerships and other promotional activities around the series, as well as BBC properties such as Top Gear, Bluey and Planet Earth. And their core aim is to drive engagement and awareness of the shows.

Hamilton said that while visiting a fan-run panel at San Diego ComicCon last year, they learned just how excited other fans were about the potential growth of the audience and the community around the series.

“What we’re going to be tapping into is that fans make new fans … and leveraging that as a strategy,” Hamilton added.

And with three special episodes featuring the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate for the show’s 60th anniversary before the move to the latest actor to play The Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, for the Christmas special airing on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and Disney+ Dec. 25, recent weeks have been a busy period of promotional activity. The first special, “The Star Beast,” was seen by 7.61 million viewers over the first week through BBC channels alone.





Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa illuminate The London Eye in tribute to the latter’s new title role in Doctor Who. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Activations have included Gatwa and new co-star Millie Gibson appearing at a ceremony alongside other members of the production team and cast for the Christmas episode, where they switched on lights at the London Eye accompanied by the series’ iconic blue police box-shaped time machine, The Tardis.

Addressing the difficulty of catering to the broad and dedicated audience base that Doctor Who already has, appealing to fans aged seven through 70, Aylott said the marketing team’s approach cannot try to hit everybody, which will then, in turn, hit nobody.

Bringing back fan favorites Tennant and Tate to appeal to lapsed fans of the series, while presenting them with the much higher production scale they can expect going forward, was the first aim, Aylott added. However, it is now about widening that to appeal to “affinity audiences” to include fans of other genre franchises such as Harry Potter and Star Trek, as well as embracing the appeal of the young leads to build the next generation of fans, too.

At the heart of growing the appeal of the show is the fan base, whose enthusiasm and promotion of Doctor Who attracts others, meaning that the distribution of content through owned channels would galvanize them and drive awareness of what was to come.

Brand Partnerships

The return of the series and the resulting hype has been attracting brands to get on board with BBC Studios, working with brand activation agency Lime to source potential partners.

“Doctor Who is pretty unique in its ability to dovetail just as easily with the narrative of brands that align with its ‘Britishness’ and classic heritage as it can with partners that are aligned more with the forward-facing positioning of the brand and brands that are marketing to the next generation of Doctor Who fans; the all-important Gen Z audience,” explained Lesley Hasson, CEO of Lime.

Recent partnerships included airliner British Airways, which saw the unscheduled arrival of The Doctor’s deadliest enemy, a Dalek at Heathrow Terminal 5, to promote the launch of a dedicated Doctor Who in-flight entertainment channel featuring 13 episodes for customers traveling on long-haul flights starting in November.

There was also an London event produced for Toshiba TV for fans to win the chance to attend a special “Beyond the Screen” event or watch the question-and-answer session live through the official Doctor Who YouTube channel and streamed over Twitch.

“We have those fans and we want to show up for them. The beauty of all of the partnerships is that they will love all of that activity, but it also allows us to go broader and deeper with audiences who probably haven’t connected to the brand and onboard new fans and demonstrate its ‘pop-cultureness,’” explained Aylott.





Back Market’s installation featuring the face of Ncuti Gatwa Back Market

A third partnership with Back Market, the global marketplace for refurbished technology, led to the creation and erection of a piece of art made from old devices to feature the images of Tennant and Gatwa and celebrate the regenerative ability of The Doctor to cheat death and become a whole new person, tying back into the brand’s own mission to renew old items.

Located on the South Bank in London over the second weekend of December, the art was in place to coincide with the third special, which saw the passing of the torch from Tennant to Gatwa as the lead star. The “Art of Regeneration” seven-foot-by-nine-foot anamorphic sculpture was handcrafted by Global Street Art and featured easter eggs from the series molded into the metal.

The activation was promoted by Words + Pixels with a cosplay fan event, as well as the reveal of the Doctor’s new Sonic Screwdriver device, to drive social and press activity, with over 80 pieces written about the work over the course of one week.

“We were quite keen to act bigger than we are in regards to the brands and partners that we want to work with,” explained Luke Forshaw, head of brand and marketing for Back Market U.K. “The opportunity to work with a property like Doctor Who felt too good to miss, especially given that the timing of situation fell before the Christmas window, which is great from a Doctor Who standpoint, with the Christmas Day scheduling, but also from a Back Market standpoint in terms of driving gifting sales: It’s huge for us.”

He added: “The fact that it was the regeneration of The Doctor was really valuable to us, given the fact that we’re trying to educate as a brand and a category that the regeneration of old to new is very much at the heart of what we do.”

Further brand partnerships are in discussions to activate for 2024.

The audience growth game

Despite the airing of the three specials and the Christmas episode, the partnership with Disney has yet to fully kick into gear, with the announcement of the next full season of the series still to be made—although it is expected to be in the early spring. And while “the House of the Mouse” has also yet to reveal how it plans to back the show, insiders have alluded to a whole new level of promotion as it aims to expand fandom globally, as well as to appeal to more advertisers and brands.

“We want to talk to Disney about working together on some global partnerships, and early conversations about that we’re also thinking, because these have been so successful,” explained Bold. “Those big partners that we might want to work with will be probably really excited to work with us, which is great and puts us in a fantastic situation … people have actually come to us because they want to work with Doctor Who.”

The show already has a global audience, with 4.7 million fans on Facebook, 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.6 million followers through X, recording 3.6 million unique viewers across YouTube and Facebook alone in October. It also launched a TikTok account that has accumulated 10.1 million likes and 406,400 followers since its debut in the summer of 2022, with its aim to grow its appeal to younger audiences.

According to Similarweb, the official BBC Doctor Who homepage attracts a monthly audience of almost 656,000 visitors, too.

“We’ve always had quite a strong fandom, and that fandom keeps coming back … but we need to reach a new audience beyond our fandom,” explained Bold. “We’re using different ways to reach those audiences. We’ve been talking about partnerships, paid media and influencer activity just to broaden our reach significantly beyond what our core audience has always been.”

And surprisingly, with seemingly hundreds of dedicated podcasts already in existence, the team also recently launched the first official Doctor Who podcast, as well.

Another huge element of the promotion strategy that the marketing team is not in control of is social media use by showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies, who has been using his own Instagram account to tease fans’ insatiable curiosity and followers about what they can expect, including some innovative use of emojis.

“He’s always been clear with us from the beginning of working together that he believes that Doctor Who is a 365 brand and that it’s evergreen, and there should always be content drip feeding out to keep fans and audiences engaged. And he’s been true to his work,” claimed Hamilton.