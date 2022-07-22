How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Over the past year, the Great Resignation is a topic that has dominated my video calls, board meetings and mentoring sessions: “What is its impact on our business?” “How is it changing the culture of our company?” And, the one that has resonated most with me, “What do I want to do next?”