Columnist Network

The Great Reclamation: What to Do When You're Wondering What's Next

Flip the narrative and allow yourself to think bigger for your personal brand

Illustration of a ladder coming up out of a hole in the ground into a cloudy sky.
When evaluating what's next for you, architect your life with optimism.RLT_Images/Getty Images
Headshot of Tesa Aragones
By Tesa Aragones

6 mins ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Over the past year, the Great Resignation is a topic that has dominated my video calls, board meetings and mentoring sessions: “What is its impact on our business?” “How is it changing the culture of our company?” And, the one that has resonated most with me, “What do I want to do next?”

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Tesa Aragones

Tesa Aragones

Tesa Aragones is an award-winning digital innovator and brand marketing executive, formerly CMO of Discord and VSCO.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
talent
Columnist Network

Inside the War for Talent and Putting People First at Havasicon-image

By Stephanie Nerlich

startup dad
Columnist Network

Set an Example by Taking Time Off From the Startup Worldicon-image

By David Spinks

Columnist Network

Make Your Brand Associations Automatic With a Long-Term Strategyicon-image

By Jake McKenzie

Columnist Network

For 2022, Uncertainty Is the New Certaintyicon-image

By Kabir Ahuja

Microlearning
View All

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

You Might Like

The Power of Leading With Your Brand’s Purpose

By Amazon Ads

Connected Commerce Promises a More Direct Relationship With Shoppers

By Ben Eachus, CEO and Co-founder, Flowspace

How Marketing Leaders Can Prepare for a Recession

By Ajit Kara

The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing

By PayPal