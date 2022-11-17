Consumers have seen disruptions and innovations since the onset of the global pandemic. As the world resets and looks towards the future amid continued economic uncertainty, what recent evolutions will remain true and what previous trends will experience radio silence as we head into 2023?

In today’s special edition of The Speed of Culture Podcast, Suzy founder and CEO, Matt Britton will dive deep into where we’ve been over the past two years, the landscape for 2023 and what emerging trends might be bubbling up.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Discover more about the future of the consumer in 2023 by checking the key takeaways of this episode below.

Key Highlights: