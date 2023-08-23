Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Digital fashion house The Fabricant released the first products in its latest NFT fashion collection featuring items that owners can virtually wear in augmented reality.

The Wholeland: Primal Rave NFT collection is described as “the culmination” of The Fabricant’s Wholeland fashion narrative, which began with the Wholeland: XXories collection in 2022, followed by the Wholeland: Kapers collection in 2023.

Primal Rave combines elements of Dutch culture from 17th century traditional dress to ’90s raves. The collection was inspired by the “mythological journey” of a character named 1n0, who is based on Inanna, a goddess in Sumerian mythology.

The Primal Rave collection features six digital outfits available in quantities ranging from 150 to 450. The outfits are priced between $30 and $70.

Three of these outfits are available now. The Fabricant will debut a video presentation for the collection on Sept. 5 as part of New York Fashion Week, and on that day, the other three outfits will become available to purchase.

In addition to these premium “looks,” the collection features two additional NFT fashion items, the Pumps Boots and Lace Boots, which will be available for free in quantities of 5,000 each. The Pumps Boots are available now, while the Lace Boots will be released Sept. 5.





Select premium items from the Primal Rave collection can be worn in augmented reality through The Fabricant’s mobile app, which is available on iOS devices. The outfits are also compatible with the Ready Player Me cross-game avatar platform, while the Pumps Boots and Lace Boots NFTs are not.

“Our narrative is interwoven with innovation, and this collection marks only the inception of our journey,” said Kerry Murphy, CEO of The Fabricant.

The Fabricant is the latest company to utilize augmented reality technology in the world of fashion. Fashion brands such as Coach and Tommy Hilfiger have previously allowed shoppers to “try on” select real-world items in AR before making a purchase.