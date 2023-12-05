The Colorful World of Marketing With Victoria Lozano

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

In a new episode of Marketing Vanguard, Victoria Lozano, evp of Marketing at Crayola, recently shared insightful perspectives on the evolving role of marketing leadership.

Lozano, responsible for steering Crayola’s marketing strategy, emphasizes the importance of strategic decision-making and clarity in the dynamic CMO landscape. “If you could get those two things [building brand equity and driving revenue] and you have metrics against them, that’s when good things happen.”

Listen to this episode to hear how Lozano is continuing to color the world of marketing and innovation with her insightful leadership.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

