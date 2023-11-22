Adweek Podcasts

Revolutionizing Time(x) With Shari Fabiani

A deep dive into the CMOs journey from footwear to Timex

The CMO shares her tips on building engagement with core customers and her love of the fast-paced industry.Adweek
Headshot of Jenny Rooney
By Jenny Rooney

As the CMO of Timex, Shari Fabiani has taken a contrarian approach to marketing the iconic brand, focusing on building engagement with core customers in this new episode of Marketing Vanguard.

Fabiani’s career path, like many in her position, has been far from linear. With a background in footwear and apparel, she emphasizes her passion for the fast-paced and ever-changing nature of the industry. “I thrive on that,” she shared, revealing a common thread throughout her career.

Listen to this episode of Marketing Vanguard to hear more about Fabiani’s journey and why her career has provided her with a diverse skillset that she’s brought to her role at Timex.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

