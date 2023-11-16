It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

In the latest episode of Marketing Vanguard, MNTN President and CEO Mark Douglas sheds light on the dynamic world of advertising, sharing insights into the collaboration with Ryan Reynolds and offering predictions for the industry’s future.

Reflecting on the transformative power of advertising, Douglas delved into the industry’s evolution, drawing parallels between the traditional television broadcast model and streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu in reshaping consumer-content relationships. He emphasized the need for a similar transformation in the advertiser-network dynamic.

“At the end of the day, what MNTN does is we’re matching consumers with brands they potentially are going to love,” Douglas explained. He highlighted the necessity for advertisers to adapt to new ways of connecting with audiences, moving beyond the expensive and time-consuming creative models of the past.

Listen to this episode to hear how Douglas envisions a future where advertisers focus on goals rather than specific media types, urging a departure from organizing marketing around tactics.

