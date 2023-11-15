It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

In a new episode of Marketing Vanguard, Headspace president Christine Hsu Evans discusses the pivotal role of mental health resources in today’s fast-paced world. Headspace, renowned for its meditation and mindfulness programs, is on a mission to extend its influence and become a leader in the broader mental health landscape.

Hsu Evans emphasized the pressing need to expand access to mental health solutions. She voiced a heartfelt desire to see the entire mental health industry work together to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, can access needed support. Hsu Evans said she hopes that “there’s truly a resource for everybody when it comes to mental health needs, whether it comes from us or someone else, right?”

Tune in to this new episode to hear more about Hsu Evans’ background in textiles and her nonlinear path to Headspace.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

What if we told you the next great performance channel was television? Incremental revenue, website visits, all the acronyms you care about—generate and measure them all with MNTN. Visit mountain.com to learn how to engage your audience as they stream their favorite shows.