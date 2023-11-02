Experience the buzz at NexTech , Adweek’s innovative conference for the newest tools in marketing technology. Talk with experts on generative AI, audience management, automation, the metaverse and more. Register .

Sadé Muhammad’s journey to becoming Time magazine’s CMO is a testament to her passion for journalism.

She grew up with a strong desire to work in the industry and credits her initial exposure to media to her aunt, who was the secretary at the New York Daily News. Visiting the newsroom and interacting with seasoned journalists fueled her interest and set her on the path to a career in media.

On the latest episode of Marketing Vanguard, hear about Muhammad’s journey as an inspiration to marketing professionals seeking to make a difference in the world of media and journalism.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.