Plant-Based Products

The Brand That Aims to See the Funny Side of Plant-Based Food

Peas of Heaven has released its first brand campaign across key European territories

A man floats through a field collecting vegetables and plant-based alternative meat products
In Peas of Heaven's firdt campaign, a man floats through a field collecting vegetables and plant-based alternative meat products.Forsman & Bodenfors, Peas of Heaven
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

16 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

The weight of the mission to develop plant-based food to replace meat has weighed heavily on some of the brands emerging in the sector, however Peas of Heaven has chosen to employ humor over making “lofty promises” with its latest campaign.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

BeReal: How to Delete a Post From Memories

By Brandy Shaul

Platforms

BeReal: How to Add a Profile Picture to Your Account

By Brandy Shaul

jonathan bottomley
Leadership & Talent

Calvin Klein Names Jonathan Bottomley as Global Chief Marketing Officer

By David Kaplan

Ecommerce

Snapchat: How to Share an eBay Listing in a Snap

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Ad Innovation That Connects CPG Brands to Customers

By Meghan Kinslow