Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

One need do nothing more than look back at decade-old social media posts to observes just how much we’ve evolved over time. Sure, in doing so, we may confront some cringeworthy stuff (like our obsession with too-large JNCO jeans). But to be fair, our younger selves would likely be just as embarrassed if they could see us now, in our boring “old” age.