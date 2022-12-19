Adweek Podcasts

The Best Ads of 2022: The Good, The Great and The Future

What do this year's ads mean for the future of creativity

Adweek podcast green logo
Audience engagement director Jess Zafarris and European creative editor Brittaney Kiefer discuss the best ads of the year and the future of creativity.Adweek
Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

6 mins ago

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in.


In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, managing editor of creativity, creator economy and DEI Shannon Miller is joined by audience engagement director Jess Zafarris and European creative editor Brittaney Kiefer to discuss the best ads of the year and the future of creativity.

image

The 30 Best Ads of 2022

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Recommended articles