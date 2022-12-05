When we look back on 2022, we’ll likely recall a number of defining moments that underscored the ad industry, such as the meteoric rise (and unceremonious fall) of crypto, the push to get back to pre-pandemic normalcy and the ability to band together in the face of unspeakable tragedy, just to name a few.

But if this year’s crop of beloved ads reflects any singular theme amongst today’s brands and creatives, it’s the willingness to go out on a proverbial limb. Whether they played with tone, implemented modern tech for the first time, attempted to connect with Gen Z or convinced a gaggle of actors to act like total creepers at a nationally televised ballgame, advertisers didn’t shy away from trying new things. And as viewers, we were luckier for it.

Here’s a look at Adweek’s picks for the 30 best ads of 2022.

30. Realtor.com | ‘Big Boi House’

Realtor.com, Majority

With an ostensibly unassuming ad for a real estate website, agency Majority managed to accomplish two pretty fantastic things at once: celebrate its Atlantan roots and convince hip-hop legend Big Boi to make a rare advertising appearance. “Big Boi House” is the product of a creative team that understands how to tap into culture in a knowledgable and memorable way—and they accomplished as much with work that could have easily devolved into another phoned-in look at home ownership. Instead, we got to see an icon have a little good-natured fun, which is always a treat. —Shannon Miller

29. Taco Bell | ‘The Grande Escape’/partnership with Doja Cat

Taco Bell, Deutsch L.A.

If there was one campaign that skillfully demonstrated how to cultivate a viral movement via social media, it was Taco Bell’s partnership with Doja Cat supporting the return of its Mexican Pizza. The outburst on social media surrounding the brand’s seemingly controversial decision to drop it from its menu sparked a love-hate relationship with the artist while fans watched intently. Both the brand and the artist ran with the opportunity to create some buzz, connecting with creative AOR Deutsch LA as the collective team found different ways to inject Mexican Pizza into the social sphere. It came to a head with a raucous Super Bowl spot titled “The Grande Escape,” which featured a cover of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin.” —Natalie Venegas

28. Ocean Spray | ‘Power Your Holidays’

Ocean Spray, Orchard

Cranberry sauce has never been the star of the Thanksgiving table—until now. In Ocean Spray’s offbeat ad, a family sitting down for their holiday dinner becomes entranced by the subtle jiggle of the jellied cranberry sauce. Soon the movement sweeps the entire table until they are all jiggling in the most dramatic fashion. Ocean Spray, with help from agency Orchard, dusted off its more reserved image by conveying that it is not merely a side, but a party starter—and managed to connect with a new generation of eaters and cooks in the process. –Brittaney Kiefer

27. Flock Freight | ‘Steve Burns Investigates’

Flock Freight, Maximum Effort

For many brands, capturing nostalgia in ways that feel fresh and clever can be a challenge—especially when it comes to an iconic children’s character, which can really limit creativity. However, after a heartfelt message to Blue’s Clues fans in 2021, star Steve Burns, tech and logistics brand Flock Freight and agency Maximum Effort found a way to create an unexpected celebration of a figure that reentered pop culture. “Steve Burns Investigates” hilariously balances Burns’ discernible investigative proclivities with a much more adult tone. Timed to a brand refresh, the campaign had viewers considering the supply chain with renewed context while endearing older fans to the same Steve they once knew. —Natalie Venegas

26. Oechsle | ‘Mannequins Spectators’

Oechsle, Fahrenheit DDB

Although the pandemic created countless challenges for many industries, one that was especially difficult to address was the revenue lost by limited audience capacities at live shows. Peruvian retail brand Oechsle and agency Fahrenheit DDB saw the empty seats as an opportunity to engage in some clever OOH marketing. By offering the vacant space to “Mannequins Spectators,” or shoppable mannequin displays, the brand created a unique way to reach consumers at a time where product visibility was limited. This not only allowed the brand to market in a resourceful way, but also helped highlight the financial impact Covid-19 restrictions had on the theater industry as a whole. —Natalie Venegas

25. PETA | ‘The Octocurse’

PETA, Grey London

PETA is known for using shock tactics to advocate for animal rights, but this ad made in collaboration with Grey London takes a dramatically different—and more bizarre—approach. The organization parodied a 1970s sci-fi TV series to introduce a phenomenon called “The Octocurse,” in which anyone who eats octopus develops ghoulish, octopus-like qualities. “Stay human. Don’t eat octopus,” the voiceover warns. The wry humor—a trademark of the ad’s director, Jeff Low—stands out from typical charity advertising that tugs on the heartstrings. Its absurdity ensures this is a message you won’t soon forget. —Brittaney Kiefer

24. John Lewis | ‘The Beginner’

John Lewis, adam&eveDDB

As the most anticipated British ad of the year, John Lewis’ Christmas campaign always incites critics who wonder if the brand has lost its mojo. But this year showed the retailer was back on form with an ad from adam&eveDDB depicting a middle-aged man who struggles to learn skateboarding. In a touching twist, it’s revealed that he was doing so to bond with his future foster daughter who loves to skate. The story was a departure for the retailer, which traded its typical high production values, animated characters and fantastical elements for a more down-to-earth and unexpected family tale that shone light on a societal issue. By using its voice to advocate for children in the care system, this was a Christmas campaign with real substance. —Brittaney Kiefer

23. Apple iPhone 13 Pro | ‘The Comeback’

Apple, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai

Apple’s advertising seems to grow in ambition with each passing year—so much so that it is willing to take the phrase “shot on an iPhone” to new heights. That’s what it did with “The Comeback,” a 23-minute short film shot on the device to celebrate Chinese New Year. This sweeping ad from TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai and director Zhang Meng expands on the idea of young men leaving home to find success in big cities by paying tribute to the stuntmen from China’s world-famous action movies, with one such professional returning home to a hero’s welcome after having injured himself. Made to promote the iPhone Pro 13, the film boasts spectacular set pieces and imagery while telling a poignant and compelling story. —Stephen Lepitak

22. Twix | ‘Camping’

Twix, DDB Chicago

When twin brothers setting up at a campsite contemplate a Twix bar, they conclude that both the left and right sides will taste equally delicious. In a darkly humorous twist, two bears surveying the twins are having the same conversation about their potential human snack. This spot from DDB Chicago goes back to comedy basics, entertaining viewers with a solid bit that subtly conveys the brand’s message. All at once, “Camping” feels like both a nod to classic ad humor and a winning attempt at the edgier perspective that resonates with today’s younger audience. —Brittaney Kiefer

21. Times of India/Politcal Shakti | ‘Nominate Me Selfie’

FCB India

Women are underrepresented in political systems around the world, including in India, where only 10% of parliamentarians are women while 90% of party leaders are men. This campaign, made in collaboration with FCB India, subverted a common social media practice by encouraging women to take selfies and turn them into résumés appealing for nomination to political office. The organization then sent those selfies to party leaders to raise visibility of female candidates. And it worked: 22 out of 115 party nominations in the state of Bihar were given to women—the highest number ever. More importantly, the movement continues to create a fresh pipeline of women who are ready for political leadership roles. —Brittaney Kiefer

20. Samsung | ‘Love Has No Boundaries’

Samsung, Leo Burnett Germany

Spiders don’t usually garner much affection, but Samsung’s heartwarming love story stars one of them. When a pet arachnid catches sight of giant eyes through the glass walls of her terrarium, she believes she is gazing upon her spider soulmate and falls head over heels (or legs) in love. But it turns out she was staring at a Samsung billboard promoting its new camera lens. The ad from Leo Burnett Germany displayed strong craft through CGI sequences that brought the eight-legged protagonist to life and deftly hid a product demonstration behind light-hearted storytelling. Most impressive of all, it managed to create a likable character from a typically feared creature. —Brittaney Kiefer

19. Heineken | ‘Cheers to All Fans’

Heineken, Publicis Italy Le Pub

Heineken finally made its 25-year UEFA sponsorship gender inclusive by expanding its deal to the Women’s Champions League and Women’s Euros. Its first move in the new partnership was to set up a website with updated soccer statistics that included female athletes’ achievements, since commonly used data tends to overlook the women’s game. An accompanying film overturned stereotypes of soccer fans with humorous scenes of women going to great lengths to catch moments of a match. As gender bias remains pervasive throughout sports, this was an example of a sponsor using its position for good. —Brittaney Kiefer

18. Sinyi Realty | ‘In Love We Trust 2’

Sinyi Realty, Dentsu Creative

One of last year’s best and most touching ads gets a follow-up that has just as much heart as the original. Taiwan real estate developer Sinyi Realty and creative agency DenstuMB Taiwan follow the couple from the original “In Love We Trust” film that showed a poignant tale of love and patience. In the second spot, we follow the pair as they continue their journey, this time as they try to start a family. The story is no fairy tale—it’s real, sad and occasionally painful, but ultimately the couple realizes that they are lucky to have each other, no matter what happens. —Kyle O’Brien

17. Coors Light | ‘The Coors Light’

Coors Light, Mischief

It’s always interesting when brands attempt to be subversive. Coors Light—no stranger to pulling an eye-catching stunt—couldn’t technically have Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes endorse the brand due to an NFL policy prohibiting players from promoting alcoholic products. Instead, the brand found a workaround by having him promote something else entirely. “It’s a flashlight, not a beer,” the voiceover wryly says as Mahomes studies the very literal “Coors Light.” In alignment with the bulk of work by Mischief @ No Fixed Address, the spot pushes its luck, telling viewers to “sit back, chill and crack open a Coors Light,” while Mahomes opens the flashlight and lets some batteries fall out the bottom. The viewer is then directed to the Coors Light website to order one of their own (and no doubt some beers too). —Stephen Lepitak

16. City of New Orleans | ‘Plus One’

City of New Orleans, Dentsu Creative

Tourism marketing is gradually ditching the slapped-together montages of popular destination markers in favor of more thoughtful glimpses of local culture. This year, nobody did it better than the City of New Orleans and Dentsu Creative, which immersed potential travelers in the the respective worlds of the city’s foremost culture bearers. “Plus One” takes the time to introduce the figures that ultimately power the world’s understanding of what the city has to offer, from its fresh seafood cuisine to its famous music scene. And with the implementation of VR technology, the short film highlighted a nimble city that welcomes future innovation while still wholly embracing its rich past. —Shannon Miller

15. Coors Light | ‘Chillboards’

Coors Light, DDB Chicago

With climate change causing more frequent and intense heat waves around the world, Coors Light found a deeper purpose for its “Made to Chill” tagline to help tackle this problem. It installed billboards on 12 Miami rooftops covering 96 apartments and designed them with a white paint that reflects 85% of the sun’s rays, which lowered building temperatures. After the activation, Coors Light painted all the roofs that housed the Chillboards fully white and donated more reflective white paint to communities in need. Alongside the creativity of reinventing its media space to meet a practical need, the campaign made a demonstrable impact by lowering roof temperatures by 50 degrees Fahrenheit and internal temperatures by 10 degrees, representing an estimated $40,000 in annual savings for the community. —Brittaney Kiefer

14. Netflix | ‘Stranger Things Rift’ global campaign

Netflix, Giant Spoon

Netflix and Giant Spoon went big for the much-anticipated recent season of Stranger Things. The streamer took over 15 landmarks in 14 countries—including New York’s Empire State Building, Bondi Beach in Sydney and the Gateway of India in Mumbai—and created virtual rifts to the Upside Down, the popular show’s fictional realm. The project was a dazzling technical feat that required close coordination among teams across the globe, ensuring that one of its most successful series got the attention it deserved. —Brittaney Kiefer

13. Duolingo | ‘#TattooDuoOver’

Duolingo, BETC Paris

Anyone who’s gotten inked in a foreign language has faced that nagging doubt: “Do these tattooed words really say what I intended?” Language-learning program Duolingo put those worries to rest by offering to translate people’s foreign-language tattoos for free. A whirlwind ad by BETC Paris showed just how easy it is to become the victim of a translation mishap. While tapping into a clever insight, the campaign also struck the right tone by finding humor and common ground in what’s usually seen as an embarrassing mistake. —Brittaney Kiefer

12. First Choice | ‘Metaverrrrrrr’

First Choice Bank, Leo Burnett Thailand

The metaverse was at the center of many discussions throughout the year as brands and agencies increasingly explored the possibilities of emerging tech. While there is certainly validity to all the curiosity, First Choice Bank and Leo Burnett Thailand took an early opportunity to poke irreverent fun at an overeager ad industry looking to maximize the tech for future brand work. Each passing moment of absurdity revealed a new level of impressive commitment from the cast, from the spirited delivery of cartoonishly “trendy” copywriting to the persistent, glitchy presence of a level-headed advisor with a spotty internet connection. —Shannon Miller

11. McDonald’s | Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal

McDonald’s, Wieden+Kennedy

What do you get when you throw a few widely beloved menu items, a piping hot streetwear brand and a tall order of nostalgia into a box? You get one of McDonald’s most successful strategic partnerships of the year. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box—another winning collaboration with leading agency Wieden+Kennedy—distilled the universally shared experience of enjoying a Happy Meal into an opportunity for adults to indulge in the simple pleasures iconic fast food has to offer. And indulge we did: Not only did the box sell out expeditiously, the limited edition McDonald’s x Cactus Plant Flea Market figurines are currently being resold for up to thousands of dollars. It’s a shining example of what happens when a brand recognizes and validates a fan-held truth as simple as “Hey, Happy Meals were a lot of fun” without defaulting to yet another branded streetwear collection (though the deal definitely came with its own stylish merch). —Shannon Miller

10. Corona | ‘Native Sportscasters’

Corona, We Believers

Mexico’s love affair with soccer is universally acknowledged, but the cultural nuances of supporting the beautiful game there aren’t so well documented. National team sponsor Corona and agency We Believers dug deeper to create a campaign reaching Mexico’s 866,000 indigenous non-Spanish speakers. Because many of these fans live in remote regions, radio is how they can keep up with their team—but most broadcasts are in Spanish and leave out those who speak one of Mexico’s other 68 recognized languages. Corona sent out a call to local radio stations inviting everyday listeners to commentate on Mexico’s World Cup qualifying matches in their native language. About 850 people turned up to “audition” for one of the 68 sportscaster roles, and 15 million listeners tuned in to the matches. Corona’s sales also increased by 21% during the campaign. This was surprising and memorable work that made a difference. —Rebecca Stewart

9. Oreo | ‘The Note’

Oreo, 360i

Director Alice Wu, best known for indie films such as Saving Face, worked with longtime LGBTQ+ advocate Oreo to tell a touching story about allyship. “The Note” by 360i follows the journey of a young Chinese American man who is preparing to come out to his extended family, shouldering the burden of potential disapproval from his grandmother. As his relatives arrive, he finds a note from his mom: “She might be my mother, but you are my son.” This gesture gives him confidence to step into the next chapter of his life. Many brands claim to be allies, but few have managed to capture it in action as well as this spot does. —Rebecca Stewart

8. Budweiser | ‘Tomorrow is Yours to Take’

Budweiser, Wieden+Kennedy

As marketers begins to grasp the complexities of the creator economy, the brands that are already throwing their support behind the growing creator community may find themselves ahead of the curve. Budweiser channeled its appreciation for creators into a global platform led by a music video for “Yours to Take,” an original track produced and performed by Grammy-winning artist Anderson .Paak. With a mission to encourage and galvanize future innovators, the anthemic work from Wieden+Kennedy highlighted a number of burgeoning public figures across different industries like fashion and sports. With moments of slick animation, color-popped cinematography and a zip of energy that only Paak can replicate, “Tomorrow Is Yours to Take” hits all the right notes. —Shannon Miller

7. Five Star | ‘The Movies That Made (From) Us’

Five Star, BBDO Bangkok

Thai chicken franchise Five Star teamed with BBDO Bangkok in a spot that takes user suggestions to a ridiculously hilarious level. Starring actor and singer Weir, the spot asks consumers of all generations to give suggestions on what the film should be about. Five Star crowdsourced ideas from social media and fans on the street. To the viewer’s benefit, no suggestion was refused: the action unfolds around Weir in an empty warehouse as he watches robotic dancing chickens, bad guys, farmers, Harry Potter, army men, zombies, pyrotechnics and more flood the set with chaotic action. Ultimately, though the generations cannot agree on the action, they do agree that Five Star Chicken is delicious. —Kyle O’Brien

6. Paramount | Smile guerrilla campaign

All Paramount Pictures had were a few well-placed actors and a dream—a rather creepy one, at that. Luckily, that was enough to spark significant curiosity around the studio’s psychological thriller, Smile. Produced on a modest $17 million budget, the Parker Finn flick may not have had a glamorous campaign to help spread the word, but it did have a concept with a built-in, easily replicable visual identity and a brilliant strategy. By simply placing a few smiley actors behind the pitchers mounds at nationally televised Major League Baseball games, the team created a viral stunt that boosted serious awareness for the thriller. And surely, the nearly $37 million earned worldwide during opening weekend was nothing to frown at either. —Shannon Miller

5. Uber Eats | ‘Don’t Run Out’

Uber Eats, Kamp Grizzly

This Halloween, Uber Eats issued a very intriguing challenge: try to spot a million dollars in discount codes hidden throughout one short film. The catch: You have to actually watch the genuinely frightening flick—a task made much more difficult thanks to creative expertly executed by Kamp Grizzly and an earnest performance by Nope star Keke Palmer. The secretly shoppable ad drew special attention to the brand’s convenience partners, emphasizing that Uber Eats has grown beyond its food delivery beginnings. But even if the codes are long gone, viewers are still left with an excellent taste of innovative holiday storytelling and a reminder that there’s still a lot of fun to be had during Halloween. —Shannon Miller

4. ‘Backup Ukraine’

UNESCO, Polycam, Virtue Worldwide

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, many watched in horror while feeling powerless to help. One meaningful effort arose from the creative industry, when ad agency Virtue Worldwide partnered with UNESCO, U.S. startup Polycam and organization Blue Shield Denmark on an innovation to help preserve Ukraine’s culture. The Backup Ukraine app allowed users to photograph and scan cultural artifacts and buildings with their phones, before uploading digital 3D replicas of the monuments to the cloud. As a result, while treasured aspects of Ukrainian culture were destroyed by war, citizens could permanently store the digital blueprints. While the project couldn’t erase the untold damage on the country, it was one step toward protecting Ukraine’s culture and a rare example of innovative technology used to make a difference. —Brittaney Kiefer

3. Apple | ‘The Greatest’

Apple

Despite the fact that 15% of the global population is disabled, people with disabilities are often stereotyped or ignored altogether across advertising and media. That’s why “The Greatest,” created in-house, is significant: Its inclusive, disabled cast shows off a wide range of talents and personalities while using Apple’s innovative accessibility features. The upbeat soundtrack, featuring quotes from Muhammad Ali, sets a celebratory tone that defies tropes of disabled people as subjects to be pitied. When a brand as big as Apple champions inclusivity and accessibility, it sets the precedent for other advertisers to follow suit. This beautifully crafted film is an important milestone in disability representation. —Brittaney Kiefer

2. Jeep | ‘2022: Earth Odyssey’

Jeep, Highdive

At first glance, Highdive’s work for Jeep, “2022: Earth Odyssey,” looks like just another spot featuring singing animals—until you turn on the closed captions. In this clever send up to 2001: A Space Odyssey, the team recognized an opportunity to fit clever creative into every crevice of this spot featuring the bulk of the animal kingdom. But while the animals are more than worthy of our attention, the real star here is the copywriting that can be found in the captioning, which opts for fun, effective descriptions for the animals’ orchestral stylings (like the goat’s “sick vibrato” or the buffalo’s punishing timpani work). As the industry continues to learn more about accessibility, “2022: Earth Odyssey” offers a masterclass on the importance of carefully rendered captioning and the many ways accessibility is both a necessary practice and a creative opportunity—not a hindrance. —Shannon Miller

1. Gatorade | ‘Love Means Everything’

Gatorade, TBWA\Chiat\Day

When a history-making sports legend like Serena Williams decides to retire from their sport, the ensuing tributes tend to focus, naturally, on their athletic prowess. With “Love Means Everything,” Gatorade and TBWA\Chiat\Day chose instead to celebrate her unabashed confidence—a trait often discouraged in Black girls and women—and an enduring brand partnership.

2022’s Best Ad of the Year, selected by Adweek’s editors, captures a movement ushered in by the Williams family that pushed for authenticity in largely homogenous spaces. Narrated by Beyoncé, the short film excellently positions her proclivity to stand against unfounded critiques of her hair, body, wardrobe and honest emotional expression as a necessary turning point for both sports and the culture at large. The reverent work aligns with the brand’s history of supporting and actively partnering with women athletes, making this tribute feel like an authentic moment of gratitude rather than a shallow attempt to be part of a major cultural conversation.

Overall, it was a winning look at a legacy and a hopeful sign that, with the right support, tomorrow’s roster of sports legends will be an inclusive one. —Shannon Miller

Want to see all the work in action? Check out Adweek’s official Best Ads of 2022 reel below.