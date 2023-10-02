Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Augmented reality company Superba has launched its Stadium AR platform, designed to bring augmented reality experiences to attendees at large-scale sporting events and concerts.

The Stadium AR platform can be themed to any team or stadium, and includes support for event sponsors.

The Tennessee Titans became the first team to incorporate the Stadium AR platform into their games, with the technology debuting during the Titans’ season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, fans will be able to scan a QR code in Nissan Stadium to launch the Titans AR experience, which will display effects like flames and the team’s logo on the football field. For the LA Chargers game, fans could also flick a virtual football into the Chargers’ lightning bolt logo to break it.

“It’s important to find any way to make the live experience special and give people a reason to come to the game,” David Schindler, senior director and executive producer of event presentation and production for the Tennessee Titans, said previously.

“We’re creating something that you aren’t getting at home. We wanted to have multiple activations; it won’t become a one-off project—at least one of the activations will change every week. I’ve heard a lot of really positive feedback, but we want a lot more people experiencing it.”

The Titans AR experience launched in collaboration with mixed reality company The Famous Group. It can be accessed without downloading an application.

“With Stadium AR we license our technology to teams or their vendor agencies, who then play an active role in the visual elements that they want to use with their fans,” said Raffael Dickreuter, CEO of Superba.

“In the case of the Tennessee Titans game, the Titans brought the drive to try something new and the content ideas for the collaboration: the Chargers’ logo hovering above the field, with the ability included to fling a football and shatter the lightning bolt. A towering sword that one could plunge into the turf, cracking the ground. A handful of lit torches jutting out of the field.”

The Titans are the latest sports team to incorporate augmented reality technology into their games. The Kansas City Royals MLB team brought AR experiences to fans at Kauffman Stadium during the 2023 baseball season.