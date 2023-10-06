Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi’s schedule is overflowing these days, with highlights that include walking in his first New York Fashion Week show for Hermès, popping into the MTV Video Music Awards and stumping for his soccer-themed flick Next Goal Wins on the film festival circuit.

The long-gestating Star Wars film he’s supposed to write? That might still be happening. In the meantime, he’s become the chief creative officer for a namesake line of adaptogen-based beverages.

In short, Waititi is a very busy man. So if an ad shoot slips his mind, he can be forgiven. Or can he?

Waititi, clearly burning the candle at both ends, begs off his spokesman duties and sends his stunt double as a replacement to star in a travel campaign for his native New Zealand. The director, Jackie van Beek, is none too pleased.

Viewers, on the other hand, are in for a meta-infused treat—the setup has spawned a delightful long-form commercial for Tourism New Zealand, with a timely Blackbeard cameo and self-referential lines like these:

“I just can’t help right now,” Waititi says during an urgent phone call from van Beek. “I’m shooting season two of the hit show ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ and I just can’t let the fans down.”

Post-pandemic push

“No Place Like It On Earth,” “definitely starring Taika Waititi” per the cheeky credits, drops as the country tries to rebound from Covid-era declines in its international tourism.

Prior to 2020’s lockdown and New Zealand’s border closings, international tourism accounted for about 5.5% of gross domestic product, per BBC News. Overseas guests topped 528,000 in 2019, a number that fell to 178,426 in June 2023, according to Statista.

“Competition for visitors is fierce, and New Zealand needs to work hard to encourage visitation and stand out,” said René de Monchy, chief executive of the tourism board.





Director Jackie van Beek deals with double the Taika Waititi in Tourism New Zealand ad.

“No Place Like It On Earth,” from agency Augusto, shows off a range of the country’s locations and experiences, including whitewater rafting in Rotorua, a scenic flight over Mount Tarawera, dolphin watching in Kaikōra and wine tasting in Auckland.

‘New Zealand needs you‘

The 3 1/2-minute film also features Waititi’s enthusiastic narration and pre-planned flubs in the production, like unusable shots of stand-in Jade Daniels’ face. “This was a horrible idea,” van Beek says in the video. She eventually lures Waititi into the commercial with the plea: “I need you—New Zealand needs you.”

When he does appear in the ad, Waititi gives van Beek unsolicited tips on how to direct.

“There’s nothing I enjoy more than pretending to be myself bickering with Taika over what makes a good director,” van Beek said in a statement.

In the cleverly contrived scenario and elsewhere, Waititi continues as a tireless supporter of the home country where he filmed Our Flag Means Death and other projects.

“I always tell people you can go surfing in the morning and then drive a couple of hours and be skiing in the evening,” Waititi said in a statement. “I don’t think there’s anywhere else on earth where you can do that—it has everything.”

“No Place Like It On Earth” will get distribution on HBO’s Max streaming platform and social channels in the U.S., Australia, Germany, the U.K. and parts of Asia.

CREDITS:

Client – Tourism New Zealand

Agency – Augusto

Writer and Director – Jackie van Beek

Stills – Graeme Murray

Post Production – Augusto

Sound – Bespoke Post