At $7 million a pop, a national buy in the Super Bowl is a pricey ticket for advertisers. Those who want to save some cash but still get the cache of being in the Big Game opt for a regional or local buy.

The tactic lets brands put more precious budget into production while grasping the moment as a rally for fandom. And with social media extensions, agencies know they can get more bang for the buck while drafting off Big Game energy.

A regional buy gets brands in-game media in select markets where brands can more readily prove they will have success. The network must offer a certain number of regional and local spots throughout the game and those spots offer advertisers a way to maximize their budgets, even if they don’t reach a national audience.

Brands big and small are releasing their regional teasers and full spots before the game, including Opendoor, Truly, Dude Wipes, Coors Light and many others around the nation and into Canada.

We will be adding to this as more campaigns come through.