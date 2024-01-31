Lindt Celebrates Blissful Moments in Its First Super Bowl Ad

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Premium chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli will make its Super Bowl debut in 2024 with a 30-second spot titled “Life is a Ball.”

Running in the game’s first quarter, the ad shows people from all walks of life enjoying Lindor truffles, the brand’s ball-shaped candies. The ad features the 1957 Perry Como track “Round and Round,” with the song’s lyrics appearing on the screen throughout the spot.

Life is a Ball was produced by Grey Toronto and directed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey.

Ana Dominquez, CEO at Lindt USA, explained how the Super Bowl aligns with Lindt’s own dedication to quality: “The culmination of two teams’ incredible dedication, commitment to excellence and intense passion is perfectly aligned with how Lindor’s premium truffles are crafted—by bringing together the world’s highest quality ingredients that result in a moment of complete, indulgent bliss.”

As part of this campaign, Lindt partnered with Kylie Kelce, wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who will share ideas for how Lindor truffles can be enjoyed during this year’s Super Bowl parties.

“As a football super fan and pretty regular party host, I’m thrilled to be partnering with Lindt to share how their delicious Lindor truffles are the perfect indulgent addition to everyone’s gameday gathering,” said Kelce. “I’ve been a chocolate lover my whole life and enjoying a Lindor truffle brings me a moment of bliss during big games.”

