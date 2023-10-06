Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

To celebrate the Halloween season, Snapchat is debuting a Phantom House mystery content series that will allow viewers to follow along with three content creators as they attempt to escape the Phantom House.

This campaign will appear across Snapchat’s Chat, Camera, Stories and Spotlight tabs. The weekly series will feature three of Snapchat’s Snap Stars, or verified content creators: Tony Talks, Sofie Dossi and Ezee. Snapchat worked with production company Secret Level to co-create, direct and edit the Phantom House story.

As viewers watch the series unfold, they’ll be able to use AR lenses to explore the Phantom House, discover clues related to the series’ puzzles and ultimately help the Snap Stars escape.

The Phantom House Lens is an interactive world Lens that will allow people to view the exterior of the Phantom House, while the Painting Room Lens will allow viewers to search the virtual Painting Room inside the Phantom House for a hidden message that will serve as a clue to help the Snap Stars. Finally, the Tic Tac Toe Lens will allow people to play a virtual game of Tic-Tac-Toe against a ghost to receive a clue to a puzzle.

“We wanted to create an unique experience for Snapchatters that would keep them in the Halloween spirit for the entire month of October,” said Eric Baldwin, executive creative director at Snap Inc. “And we know Snapchatters love engaging with Snap Stars because of the true 1:1 connection with them.”

Snapchat will bring the virtual world of Phantom House to life in New York beginning Oct. 16. Maybelline and Disney+ will be featured in the company’s Phantom House out-of-home takeover at the event.

In addition, on the evening of Oct. 18, the company will host clients and partners at a private event where they can enter a Phantom House experience in the real world.

“Halloween is makeup’s Super Bowl, and we are proud to partner with Snapchat to create an experience for our audience to celebrate their individuality and experiment with makeup in an immersive and differentiated way,” said Danielle Rose, vp of consumer activation at Maybelline.