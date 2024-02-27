Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

For the dopest mani-pedi in town, head over to Nu Nail where the designs are “anything but half baked.” And if you’re looking for something a little more cerebral, try Cliffside Books for “high-quality inspiration” while pondering existential questions like: what came first, the flower or the seed?

Ads for these Toronto-based businesses—slightly cheesy and charmingly lo-fi—are, in fact, touting acrylics and bestsellers. They’re also not-so-subtly promoting the weed shop next door, a dispensary chain called Stok’d, whose agency hacked the stringent Canadian advertising rules for a first-of-its-kind campaign.

By partnering with neighboring businesses, Stok’d and Angry Butterfly launched a “legal-ish” campaign that managed to buy media on Google, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify and other seemingly impenetrable “buzzkill” channels, per the indie agency’s partner and CEO Brent Choi.

Hiding in plain sight and lacing the scripts with THC-spiked innuendos, Stok’d got face time alongside florists, sub shops, electricians and other merchants for a month-long social video and out-of-home campaign now in its final days.

“Technically we’re not doing anything wrong, and we can argue that everything is legal,” Choi told ADWEEK. “Still, we were a bit nervous that the campaign would get shut down or we’d get fined or kicked off the platforms.”

A ‘pirate’ industry

The U.S. has its own complicated guidelines on how weed companies can advertise, with rules varying from state to state. Federal prohibition means that many major media channels—TikTok, Google, Instagram and others—reject cannabis marketing wholesale.

In Canada, where cannabis has been federally legal since 2018, the regulations are far stricter. Brands can’t buy billboards, radio or newspaper ads, and they can’t use testimonials or endorsements touting sale prices and physical effects of a dispensary’s product. In fact, the ads can’t use people at all or show the inside of any government-licensed weed retailer.

Though the industry has become more mainstream, it retains a “pirate” vibe, Choi said, and new client Stok’d was open to a slyly covert concept that tested boundaries.

It was the “playful and entrepreneurial approach” that appealed to the leadership at Stok’d, according to Lisa Bigioni, CEO and co-founder of the chain. “Once we learned more about how it would work, we realized it was an incredibly innovative way to promote our stores.”

Covert campaign

Creatives approached a number of adjacent businesses—Stok’d has four locations—and a few turned down the potential collaboration. But several were “really receptive,” according to Erin Kawalecki, chief creative officer.

“They were quite involved in how their business would be portrayed,” Kawalecki said. “They liked the idea of amping up their profile, and they understood that we were pushing it a bit over the top with the creative style.”

The agency team conferred with the small business owners, but hired professional actors to be the on-screen talent because “we needed people who could memorize lines” and knock out the scenes efficiently, Kawalecki said.





The ‘legal-ish’ campaign from Stok’d leaned on its neighbors to help promote the dispensary and hack Canada’s strict ad rules. Stok’d Cannabis

When it came time to submit the ads to heavyweight platforms like Meta and Google, creatives sent the work from the business’ accounts so there was no Stok’d paper trail.

“We were waiting for someone to say, ‘hey, this isn’t allowed,’ and we were ready with options in case we got rejected,” said Choi, formerly chief creative officer at J. Walter Thompson New York. “No one asked for any edits or changes.”

Having worked with a different cannabis company previously, the agency was aware of the marketing challenges. And the stated goal for this project was to skirt the rules, while officially adhering to the spirit of the law.

“We were worried that someone would see through what we were doing,” Kawalecki said. “Either we were lucky, or the program was really well done?”

Cannafans noticed, of course, and the campaign has been a hit on social media. That, in turn, has boosted visits to the Stok’d website and in-store traffic by double digits.

But now that the cat’s out of the bag, it’s not a repeatable strategy, though elements of it could serve as a template.

“Using partners, where there’s a dual impact for both businesses, could be an interesting way to continue the momentum,” Choi said. “It’s a work-around to help a category that’s really restricted on how it can communicate.”