The product design and technology company behind household appliances such as air fryers and grills, SharkNinja, has named Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director of brand marketing, as its chief marketing officer.

Petrick, who spent 24 years at the sports apparel brand, will move to lead the marketing of SharkNinja while also joining its executive leadership team based out of the company’s headquarters in Needham, Massachusetts.

The brand’s cachet has been rising over the last year due to the popularity of its air fryers, which saw a social media craze develop as people shared recipe ideas using the device. The business went public in the summer and claimed to drive second-quarter revenue of $950.3 million in August.

This is not the first CMO appointment by the business this year after it hired away Lana Sanleandro from Amazon Devices in April to lead marketing across EMEA.

Chief executive Mark Barrocas said he was confident that Petrick’s experience and vision would help develop the company to become a “global marketing powerhouse.”

He added: “With his finger on the pulse of the consumer and track record of driving brand relevancy, Adam will be instrumental as we continue to execute our three-pilar growth strategy in the constant pursuit of our mission to positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world.”

Petrick was succeeded at Puma by Richard Teyssier, Puma’s regional general manager for Europe in July. The move came during a reorganization that saw the company relocate brand management and marketing operations departments from Boston to its headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

“Everything at SharkNinja resolves around solving consumer problems and making a positive impact—two things that were incredibly important to me as I sought my next opportunity,” said Petrick. “I’m excited to work closely with Mark and the team to globalize our brands and bring even more disruptive innovation to market.”

Earlier this year, SharkNinja named adam&eveDDB as its creative agency while Carat was named as its media agency for North America.