Serena Williams Brings Al Pacino’s Pep Talk to the Big Game

French cognac brand Rémy Martin made its Super Bowl debut with a familiar speech championing teamwork and small steps toward progress. The 60-second spot, which was created in partnership with Fred & Farid New York, is a play on the locker room scene from a 1999 sports drama.

Lines like “We can stay here or we can fight our way back to the light” are direct references to Al Pacino’s character, a football coach on a mission to empower his team. The spot showcases Williams’ monologue in diverse contexts—she adopts a stern tone to brief teams of chefs, dancers, cowboys and football players on the importance of collaboration.

The campaign, dubbed “Inch by Inch,” connects to the nearly 300-year-old brand’s generational knowledge, according to Nicolas Beckers, CEO of the Americas for parent company Rémy Cointreau.

“Behind Rémy Martin’s excellence, there is a combination of tradition and innovation,” Beckers told Adweek. “From the cellar master to the distiller to the winemaker, there is a combination of many talents.”

In addition to crafting a message around connection and celebration, the brand is also focused on establishing a stronger presence in the world of sports. Williams, who also stressed that “the difference between winning and losing” is focusing on teamwork and gradual progress, said she was drawn to the campaign because of her shared values with the brand.

“My career is proof that greatness is achieved through collaboration, and I am thrilled to share that message with the world during Super Bowl LVII with Rémy Martin,” she said in a statement.