Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

T-Mobile is hosting a musical Scrubs reunion again for this year’s Super Bowl—this time with a special guest appearance from John Travolta.

The carrier will run a minutelong ad in the fourth quarter of the Big Game with Zach Braff, Donald Faison and the Grease star harmonizing on the merits of T-Mobile’s 5G home internet product. The brand previously ran a similar spot with the stars of the NBC sitcom Scrubs last year as a last-minute addition to its two primary Super Bowl ads starring Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton.

The commercial, produced by Panay Films, will be T-Mobile’s 10th consecutive outing in the Big Game. Barring any 11th-hour adds, it also marks a somewhat smaller showing than some of the carrier’s previous Super Bowl appearances, which have often consisted of multiple ad buys scattered throughout the broadcast and rafts of A-list names.

In the spot, the actors play neighbors who come together to sing a riff on “Summer Nights” from the musical Grease, extolling the benefits of T-Mobile’s home internet. The ad is the second big-name musical that the carrier has parodied after shelling out for the rights to a number from West Side Story last year.

With more people continuing to work from home, all three major carriers have seen home internet as a promising avenue for implementing the next generation of wireless service, or 5G. Last year, each ran some form of ad promoting their respective home connectivity products.

While Verizon will run an ad immediately after the Super Bowl broadcast touting its 5G in NFL stadiums, T-Mobile is the only major carrier slated to run a commerical during this year’s Big Game.

For the latest Super Bowl 57 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 12 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.