On the heels of a new campaign asking who is going to be the sheriff of the Wild West that is artificial intelligence, Salesforce also releaased a survey showing that almost three-quarters of employees believe the technology introduces new security risks but plan to use it anyway.

The 15-second campaign, titled “AI Sheriff,” features the company’s ambassador Matthew McConaughey as he enters a computer-generated Wild West town to promote Salesforce’s AI services as a solution.

Designed to provoke questions about the ethics and trustworthiness of AI, the campaign will be promoted through organic social media through the company’s channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, alongside paid promotion to drive conversation around the #AskMoreofAI hashtag.

It will also run across the streaming services of NBCUniversal and Hulu, as well as through digital ads on Roku streaming apps such as ABC, A&E, Discovery and Paramount Network.

The latest findings of the company’s ongoing research surveyed 4,135 full-time employees, and found that 73% believe generative AI would introduce new security risks. Despite these concerns, few knew how to protect their companies.

Other findings include 68% of respondents believing GenAI will help them better serve their customers, and 67% saying it will help them get more out of their other technology investments, like other AI tools and machine-learning models.

“GenAI has the potential to help businesses connect with their audiences in new, more personalized ways,” said Paula Goldman, chief ethical and humane use officer for Salesforce, in a statement. “As companies embrace this technology, businesses need to ensure that there are ethical guidelines and guardrails in place for safe and secure development and use of GenAI.”

The results echo the recent Gartner Consumer Community survey, which reported that 53% of consumers believe AI will not be a positive force, while two-thirds expressed concern about it producing discrimination or bias.

Last month, Salesforce released research featuring the views of 1,029 full-time marketers around GenAI, finding that just over half (51%) were already using it while an additional 22% planned to use it soon. Over a third (39%), however, admitted they did not yet know how to use GenAI safely, but 71% added that they expected it to eliminate busy work and help them focus more on strategy.

“GenAI has the potential to transform how marketers connect with their customers by powering more personalized, automated and effective campaigns—quickly and at scale,” said Stephen Hammond, evp and general manager of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce. “But as companies look to adopt the technology, they need to unify their first-party data and leverage trusted AI innovations to ensure safety and accuracy.”

Uses of GenAI marketers included basic content creation (76%), writing copy (76%), inspiring creative thinking (71%), analyzing market data (63%) and generating image assets (62%).

Nearly half (43%) of marketer respondents also admitted they still did not yet know how to get the most value out of the technology.