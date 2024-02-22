Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

A few months back, Jeanniey Walden—just getting her sea legs as the new CMO of Rite Aid—set up a meeting with creative shop Leo Burnett. But what started as a simple meet-and-greet featured an unexpected surprise. “I saw some work that they had done that never made it to the light of day,” Walden told ADWEEK.

The agency had shot some creative work themed around the most common questions that customers ask at the pharmacy counter. The people on screen were actors but the questions were legit, recollected by the company’s own pharmacists.

“I thought to myself, ‘Why aren’t we doing something that’s casting our actual store associates on the front end and in the pharmacy, to bring that authenticity through?’” Walden recalled.

The results of Walden’s inner monologue resulted in a campaign that makes its debut today.

“It Means More” serves up three vignettes in which Rite Aid employees solve problems for customers in a pickle: a father whose daughter has taken shears to her own hair on class picture day; a harried mom struggling with her shopping list; and an older couple en route to the airport when they realize they’ve forgotten their prescription medications.

Plucked from real life, these scenarios also feature real Rite Aid employees. The company held a round of auditions for the roles, selecting four of its personnel to go on camera. As these associates dispense hands-on help, their smiles are the same ones they wear on the job. “Life never really goes the way you plan,” a reassuring narrator intones. “But that’s why we’re here.”

Taking a position

Management plans to get considerable mileage out of “It Means More.” Leo Burnett cut the three customer scenarios into five different spots—a 30-second anchor ad, plus four 15-second cuts. Portions of these will soon be visible throughout the chain’s 1,700 stores. “We’re going to take stills from these commercials and pull them down into store signage, onto our website and into our app,” Walden said.

Perhaps most significantly, the theme that the campaign introduces also represents a new brand positioning for Rite Aid. Headquarters wants consumers to associate its name not only with convenience, but with the sort of personalized, empathetic attention found in the mom-and-pop pharmacies of yore.

“Part of my research when I came on board was to look at what differentiates Rite Aid from every other pharmacy out there—not just the CVSs and Walgreens of the world, but the little neighborhood pharmacies too,” Walden said.

“When [I] talked to customers and associates, everybody was saying the same thing: They come to Rite Aid because it has a special connection, because the employees seem to know the guests that come in a little better.”

A troubled history

Of course, only time will tell whether that positioning pays off for the 61-year-old brand. What’s clear for now is that Rite Aid needs to differentiate itself clearly—and quickly. While 2023 saw Rite Aid’s retail comparable same-store prescriptions increase by 5.2%, it still reported a net loss of $749.9 million.

Rite Aid is working its way through the bankruptcy protection it filed for in October 2023, one that had been opposed by its creditors and also litigants that have filed suits stemming from the opioid crisis.

In May 2023, the Justice Department filed a complaint alleging that, between 2014 and 2019, the chain filled “thousands” of controlled-substance prescriptions that, now-former Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement at the time, had “obvious red flags.” Gupta also contended that “Rite Aid intentionally deleted internal notes about suspicious prescribers. These practices opened the floodgates for millions of opioid pills and other controlled substances to flow illegally out of Rite Aid’s stores.”

According to Reuters, Rite Aid faces some 1,600 lawsuits connected to the country’s opioid epidemic.

Its legal woes aside, Rite Aid has also struggled with some $4 billion in debt as it tries to compete against the likes of grocery stores like Kroger, big-box giants like Walmart, Amazon Pharmacy and any number of newcomer online dispensaries that’ll deliver medications straight to customers’ front doors.

Rite Aid’s losses have forced it to close underperforming stores, but its shrinking footprint has only made it harder to hold its own against competitors with a larger market presence.

Detaching from reality?

For all of these reasons, veteran brand consultant Allen Adamson believes that while a new campaign and positioning are a good idea, the theme that Rite Aid has chosen isn’t.

“The ad looks lovely,” he said, but it’s “detached from reality.”

In Adamson’s analysis, Rite Aid’s only feasible differentiation lay in touting its troupe of seasoned pharmacists—“somebody to be there to help you pick the right drug or help you with a health problem,” as he put it. “Their problem is not going to be solved by smiling people in the store.”

Contrary to the scenarios presented in the new ads, “people don’t go to Rite Aid when they forget something and need something at the last minute­—that’s not a relevant positioning,” Adamson continued. As its system has shrunk, Rite Aid “has fewer stores, and if [consumers] want last-minute things, Amazon or Target can do it.”

For her part, however, Walden believes the new campaign is a suitable remedy.

“Last October when we initiated the chapter 11 process, it was to strengthen and improve financial health and make sure we’re well positioned for long-term success,” she said. “Part of long-term success is about giving back to the community and to have that mutual level of respect and trust. I believe these commercials put true, authentic stories in front of people.”