To celebrate the launch of its Thrill Seeker Pitch Black mascara and reach Gen Z consumers, Rimmel London partnered with media agency Zenith to launch an online and OOH campaign featuring multiple augmented-reality activations.

The campaign, which was conceptualized by creative studio Tommy, will allow Snapchat users in London to point Snapchat’s camera at the Tower Bridge to see the landmark transform into the new mascara.

From Aug. 19-20, Rimmel-branded pedi-cab drivers with Snap codes will be found around Tower Bridge, encouraging visitors to scan the code to try the AR lens. People will also have the chance to receive a sample of the mascara.

“This campaign showcases Rimmel tapping into Snap’s young audiences in the most fun and engaging way by harnessing the power of London landmarks—something perfectly on brand for Rimmel,” said Susie Thompson, media and communications senior director at Rimmel London parent company Coty UK&I. “We’re constantly thinking of new ways to push the creative boundaries for our brands, and this partnership with Snap connects us with this key audience.”

As part of this campaign, lenticular lenses showing before and after visuals related to the Thrill Seeker Pitch Black mascara will be placed on London buses. JC Decaux D6 special build screens will also appear in both London Westfield shopping centers, allowing shoppers to view the product in AR with the real-world as the on-screen background.

Finally, a second AR Snapchat lens will allow people to enter a “Rimmel world” and virtually try on the mascara in augmented reality.

The visual experiences in this campaign will run through Aug. 30.

“250 million people engage with AR every single day on Snapchat, whilst 92% of Gen Z say they are interested in using AR for shopping, so putting AR at the heart of Rimmel’s Snap strategy was key to delivering an impactful campaign,” said Katie Morrison, senior client partner for beauty at Snapchat.