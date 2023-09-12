Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

To encourage tourism, the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is taking a large sculpture of a stuffed clam (also called a “stuffie”) to airports in key flight markets across the U.S. through the end of 2023.

After debuting in Detroit, the stuffie installation will make its way to Atlanta, Baltimore and Los Angeles later in the year. The stuffie is accompanied by a large hot sauce bottle featuring a TV that shows a stuffie being made, a quahogging (clamming) video and images from Rhode Island.

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 13, a separate Newport Mansion installation will be available in Brea Mall in Brea, California. Visitors can step inside the gilded age mansion’s opulent dining room and see an immersive digital experience highlighting the mansion’s waterfront views.

People will be able to scan a QR code at the stuffie installation to enter to win a trip to Rhode Island. They can also launch an augmented reality experience that allows them to take a selfie and receive seven Rhode Island digital postcards with their photo to share. The sweepstakes and AR experience will also be available to visitors of the Newport Mansion installation.





People can put their selfies into Rhode Island backgrounds. Rhode Island Commerce Corporation

“As time passes, technology will continue to play a greater role in all of our lives. Today’s consumers not only want to read and hear about new travel opportunities, but they want to experience them, real time, before they arrive at their destination,” said Anika Kimble-Huntley, chief marketing officer at the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation.

“Augmented reality allows travelers to virtually immerse themselves in an environment without ever having to leave their homes. Our goal with our digital AR postcards is to raise awareness of Rhode Island, its picturesque beauty, and to provide users with a digital takeaway to share with family and friends.”