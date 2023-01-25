As regulators work to determine how to measure climate impact and incentivize emissions reductions, marketers are faced with a complex task: making behind-the-scenes climate work digestible for a general audience.

While most people likely won’t venture into the weeds on where and how brands and agencies are shrinking their carbon footprints, understanding how emissions are categorized can help marketers avoid unintentional greenwashing.

That’s why we put together this primer on scope 3 emissions, a subset of a company’s overall climate impact—but not directly created by the company itself—that’s getting more attention as regulations on emissions disclosures begin to take shape.