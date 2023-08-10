Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

A creepy long-haired creature levitates into a pool party, adding some unexpected terror to an otherwise sunny day.

The demon hasn’t arrived to possess souls but rather to ask questions. Namely, why hasn’t one of the sunbathers been to the multiplex to check out the hottest horror flick du jour? Everyone’s talking about it, including all the other guests.

What happens next puts a comedy spin on a fright-film trope—projectile vomit, a la The Exorcist, ensues—and sets up a Regal Cinemas campaign with a FOMO message.

Regal, partnering for the first time with Chicago-based independent creative agency Quality Meats, wants to keep the current box office momentum going from the summer of Barbenheimer. (Barbie has raked in more than $400 million in the U.S., while Oppenheimer is nearing a $230 million haul, per Rotten Tomatoes).

The Tennessee-based national chain, like its competitors, is also facing delayed releases and schedule changes due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike that’s disrupting the Hollywood pipeline for fall and beyond.

Anticipated flicks like the next installment of the Ghostbusters franchise and Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter have moved out of 2023, per NBC News, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has dropped off the calendar pending the strike resolution.

In short, there’s no better time to try to get butts in seats and reinforce or reignite the movie-going habit. To that end, Regal is planning its most significant media buy to date on connected TV, targeting viewers while they’re primed for entertainment.

The goal is to nudge people out of their houses—and away from their mobile devices and streaming services—to see buzzworthy movies on the big screen.

“We want to remind customers that if they procrastinate, they’ll miss out,” Rodney Griffin, Regal’s creative director and an ad agency alum, told Adweek. “The prevailing attitude among certain demos is to wait and bypass theaters, but if they do, they won’t be part of the conversation their friends are having.”

There are three videos in the series, boosted by practical and special effects and directed by actor-comedian Andy Richter, whose writing and performing chops “gave us a lot of trust in how outlandish we could be,” Griffin said.

In addition to the puking ghost, the spots star a statuesque blue alien with a weakness for ice cream and a grizzled action hero with a high pain tolerance.

The characters pop up in innocuous everyday scenarios like backyard barbecues and idyllic neighborhoods, relaying a sense of urgency about their zeitgeisty flicks and noting their disappointment with anyone who skips the multiplex.

The positioning aims to set Regal apart in a crowded category and “to shake us out of our collective at-home stupors, reminding us the way movies are meant to be seen,” according to Gordy Sang, co-founder and chief creative officer at Quality Meats.

“With so much content available at home, we’ve all become so stuck in our habits, many of which formed in Covid times or out of sheer laziness,” Sang told Adweek. “And no one’s really shining a light on what you’re missing when you don’t watch at the theaters.”

The spots, shot in a single day in Chicago, will also get digital and social distribution. Regal, which handles some of its creative in-house and continues to work with multiple outside agencies, has dabbled with connected TV this year but plans a sizable investment over the next several months.

In keeping with industry trends, Regal has traditionally run spots on its own screens, which “speaks to the people already in our audience,” Griffin said.

But the combo of creative and director, along with the crucial timing, compelled the chain to “reach way out beyond that,” Griffin said. “We’re a retail business, and we need to find a way to compel the customer to come to our location rather than a competitor’s and to have an out-of-home experience rather than staying home.”

CREDITS:

Agency: Quality Meats

Production Company: Story

Director: Andy Richter

DP: Andrew Wehde

Executive Producer: Cliff Grant

Special FX Makeup: Kosart Studios

Editorial/VFX/Color: 11 Dollar Bill

Sound: Floodgates Audio