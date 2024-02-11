Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Quinta Brunson is on a roll. After wins at the Golden Globes and the Emmy Awards, Brunson now heads to the Super Bowl as the star of a spot for TurboTax.

“Make Your Moves Count” from R/GA finds the writer/producer/actor sitting on a very red couch talking online with Connie, a tax expert, about the best ways to save money during tax season.

She asks some practical questions, like about deductions and working in multiple states or countries. But also, she asks if she can write off a million nachos. Connie is accommodating to all of Brunson’s requests.

While Brunson’s charm buoys the spot, the focus is on a QR code that leads to a “Super Bowl File” that people can enter for a chance to win $1 million in a sweepstakes.

The cheeky 45-second spot, part of the “Make Your Moves Count” campaign, was directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi. The focus centers on TurboTax being there to support and make all the moves people make in life—in their careers, home, finances, relationships or otherwise—count.

TurboTax’s Full Service offering and team of tax experts look to make sure everyone is getting their maximum refund. In support of this, the Intuit TurboTax Super Bowl File wants people to make a simple move of starting their taxes early, say on Super Bowl Sunday, so they’re ahead of their game and have a chance to win a lot of money.

Intuit’s TurboTax kicked off the “Make Your Moves Count” at the top of the year with a multi-spot campaign from R/GA, which won Intuit’s TurboTax offerings last year, including TurboTax Live and TurboTax Full Service with a remit to help increase consumer adoption.

The series of films celebrate the various moves “risers” make throughout the year. The first seven stories were each told from the point of view of a TurboTax expert making their customers’ moves count by guaranteeing their best tax outcome.

The spot with Brunson continues the campaign with some Super Bowl flash.