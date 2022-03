Whole Foods Market, known for its locally and ethically sourced products, plant-based assortment, and organic selections, is on a mission to be known for more than being a green grocer. After releasing its first Social Impact Report, Whole Foods CMO Sonya Gafsi Oblisk spoke about the supermarket’s purpose-driven ambitions, the importance of prioritizing social impact and how brands can earn trust with transparency at Adweek’s Challenger Brands Event.