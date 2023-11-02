It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

The alcoholic beverage market has a broad, multicultural fanbase, accruing $283.8 billion in revenue so far this year. However, the diversity of imbibers is not reflected in the industry itself. According to a study conducted this year by Pronghorn, Black consumers account for 12% of alcohol sales but only represent 7.8% of the workforce and 2% of executives.

So how can Black entrepreneurs get a seat at the table? By creating their own table—and with some help from fellow Black innovators in the spirits industry via Pronghorn. The independent company promotes diversity within the spirits industry by mentoring and investing in the future of Black founders, executives and entrepreneurs.

Pronghorn was co-founded by Dia Simms—CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal (whose investors include LeBron James) and former president of Combs Enterprises (the business and investment company of rapper Sean Combs)—alongside fellow industry pros Erin Harris and Dan Sanborn.

Together, the trio established Pronghorn in 2022, intending to produce $2.4 billion for the Black community by investing in 57 Black-owned spirits brands by 2032. The initiative also ensures that 1,800 Black Americans will have the opportunity to work in spirits over the next decade.

“Pronghorn was established as a template on how to effectively diversify in the industry. It’s clear diversity is good for business, and how do we do it? How do we continually reinforce the idea that the best commercial for diversity is commercial success?” Simms told Adweek. “How do we help lead away from the industry approaching diversity as strictly a charitable endeavor, and lead toward the idea that investing in ensuring you have true diversity in your organization and community is almost always to the benefit of the community and the industry? There’s no better ad than results.”

A mighty mission

Simms learned about the spirits industry more than 20 years ago. She and her friends hosted large parties to draw in fun crowds while earning money. This entrepreneurial spirit compelled them to launch a marketing firm, Madison Marketing, with a focus on on- and off-premises spirits promotions in the Maryland/Washington D.C. area. for a client roster that included Seagram’s.

We have a lot of ground to cover, but we are patient as hell. Dia Simms, co-founder, Pronghorn

In 2005, Simms took on the role of executive assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs and quickly grew within his company. Then, in 2017, Simms became the first-ever president of Combs Enterprises and elevated Ciroc vodka from an unprofitable brand to a multimillion-dollar asset.

Simms knew Harris and Sanborn from working together for many years on Ciroc. “It was kind of a microcosm of what’s happening now where Erin and I really understood how to drive excitement and build a brand from scratch. We also understood how to have a respectful relationship with culture,” Simms said. “Dan brought a deep understanding of the industry, like the regulatory complexity and supply chain. So, we were thrilled to be part of building something like Ciroc.”

Compelled to use their success to help other aspiring spirits entrepreneurs, the idea of Pronghorn came to fruition. “We were like, ‘How can we bring everybody along? It’s incumbent on us to do this,’” Simms recalled.

It’s how you finish

The pronghorn is the fastest North American land mammal and can maintain a speed of up to 60 mph for miles. Inspired by this swift creature, Pronghorn’s mission to create tangible change is seen a marathon, not a sprint.

“If you were to race a cheetah and a pronghorn in a sprint, the cheetah would win. But in a marathon, the pronghorn will win every time,” said Simms. “So, when we are looking to catch up from centuries of inequity in this country, we have a lot of ground to cover, but we are patient as hell. So, we thought this animal was a beautiful manifestation of what it means to go far and fast.”

As part of Pronghorn’s marathon journey, the company is raising awareness that working in the spirits industry is a viable career option. Simms, who graduated from Morgan State University with a bachelor’s in psychology, said it never occurred to her to seek a job in alcohol—and she has zero regrets.

“It’s an incredible industry filled with innovation and a lot of American history,” Simms added. “We want to do a better job inviting people, and we want all the brilliance that I know firsthand comes out of the Black American community. So, as we go into year two, we’re ensuring what we’re telling that story, and inviting people in is mission critical.”

Pronghorn encourages the next generation of aspiring Black industry leaders to bring their most ambitious ideas, even if their aim isn’t to start a brand. “I want to remind people that the spirits industry is like any other,” Simms said.

“Even if you’re not interested in owning your own brand, do you have a janitorial services company? Do you have a marketing company? Are you a lawyer? Are you an accountant? Would you be interested in making the labels on a bottle? It’s an entire ecosystem from which Black Americans are mostly absent. So, there’s really nothing you can’t do. Anything you can do in any other industry, you can do in the spirits industry.”

Collaboration drives legacy

Pronghorn’s ambition can be credited to the synergy of its team. “A wise woman I used to work with told me, ‘I hate working by myself because then I’m only as good as my own ideas.’ And that really hit me because I think all of us, to a certain degree, have good ideas,” Simms said.

“You feel like, ‘Oh, I could do it myself,’ but the adage of steel sharpening steel is pretty real. You may have a cool idea, but when you get a chance to get it out of your brain, say it out loud, truly collaborate and pull from everybody’s different lived experiences, it almost always comes out better on the other side.”

Since Pronghorn’s inception, the company has invested in 23 Black-owned spirits brands, a significant achievement for its first year in operation. Moreover, Pronghorn saw a 5% lift in Black Americans working in the spirits industry.

“We have an abundance mindset. The air we breathe is not going anywhere if I take a breath today. I have a 10-year-old [daughter] and always tell her everyone has something to teach, and everyone has something to learn,” Simms said. “So, I can’t wait to meet the next founder to share ideas and be inspired. That’s kind of what life is all about.”