Poppi Claims to Be 'The Future of Soda' in Super Bowl Ad

Soda brand Poppi will bring its vision for the future of soda to Super Bowl 58 in a 60-second spot from creative agency Virtue Worldwide.

“The Future of Soda Is Now” references major inventions and accomplishments throughout human history, before explaining why Poppi will change the way consumers think about soda: namely, because each can combines “clean ingredients” and prebiotics to create a beverage with, at most, 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories per can.

The ad proclaims, “It will be the soda your kids and grandkids think of when they think of soda.”

“The Future of Soda Is Now” will run between the second and fourth quarters during the Big Game.

Poppi was founded by husband-and-wife team Stephen and Allison Ellsworth. The brand secured an investment on Shark Tank and offers 12 soda flavors at retailers nationwide.

Poppi is one of many beverage brands looking to reach audiences during the Super Bowl. Other beverages, including PepsiCo offerings Starry and Mountain Dew Baja Blast, will also have spots during football’s biggest game of the year.

