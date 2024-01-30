Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week, April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass.
When you’re in the food business, a secret recipe can mean the difference between fortune and bankruptcy. At KFC headquarters in Louisville, Ky., for example, Colonel Sanders’ original recipe sits on a shelf inside the chain’s legal department. For its part, Coca-Cola tucked its formula into a vault in Atlanta’s World of Cola-Cola. (Fans can visit the vault, but they can’t look at the recipe.)
And then there’s Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, the chicken chain about to take the wraps off its first Super Bowl ad this year.