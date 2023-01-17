Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

Car maker Stellantis Group has begun the year by making several promotions within its leadership team for the U.K., including elevating Kristian Cholmondeley and Clare White to marketing director of Peugeot and Citroën, respectively.

Stellantis was formed at the beginning of 2021 following a merger between FCA and Peugeot S.A. It owns Chrysler, Fiat, Abarth, Jeep, Maserati, Citroën and several other international car brands.

Cholmondeley makes the step up after 17 years at Stellantis—formerly as head of communications for Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles—to lead marketing for Peugeot in the U.K. and will succeed Steven Wass, who has become sales director for sister brand Vauxhall.

Other moves within the Peugeot team include Adam Wood becoming managing director for U.K. operations and Sam Brandon stepping into the role of regional operations and sales director. Like Cholmondeley, Wood has risen through the ranks within Stellantis, having been brand director for Dacia as well as marketing director, head of marketing communications and planning manager. He succeeds Julie David, who has moved into the position of managing director of Stellantis Premium Brands.

Shifting gears

Meanwhile, Clare White—who was head of marketing communications for Vauxhall Motors—has moved to Citroën U.K. after over a decade working within the business.

“This is a pivotal time to be joining Citroën U.K. as we move forward with our electrification journey and continue to be a bold and audacious brand that truly cares for people and planet,” Greg Taylor, the newly promoted managing director for Citroën U.K., said in a statement.

Taking over from Nicola Dobson, White’s remit will include overseeing Citroën’s electrification strategy in the U.K. as the brand moves to offer electric or plug-in hybrid variants across its entire model range by 2025. This will include working alongside the brand’s entire U.K. team on projects that will include the launch of the new ë-C4 X Electric. Dobson has moved within the business to become director of used vehicle operations.