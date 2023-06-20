Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

CANNES, France — Energy drink Rockstar is set to enlist a number of musicians as brand ambassadors to grow its consumer base. The first has been revealed as Mercury Prize artist Stormzy, who will headline the main stage for its digital, in-app concert experience.

The PepsiCo brand will premiere its in-app concert experience on Spotify with its Rockstar “Press Play” concert led by Stormzy.

“Press Play” is the new brand platform featured during the performance. By clicking the “Press Play” icon, viewers can navigate between immersive worlds that use both artificial intelligence and augmented reality to feature artists’ content.

The “Spotify Stages” platform, which was launched in May, is an initiative that PepsiCo had previously run only in the U.S. to host concerts that are featured live on interactive billboards. Now they will be made available around Stormzy’s homeland of the U.K., featuring a high-energy performance that utilizes capture sensory tracking.

The “Press Play” experience, which goes live on July 21, aims to convey the brand’s commitment to offering a digital concert experience that is free for all music fans to enjoy, with Stormzy’s performance also available through YouTube.

He will also play an exclusive gig later this year in the U.K. Fans can enter to win by purchasing Rockstar Energy Drink cans from all retailers as well as entering online via the Rockstar website.

Speaking to Adweek while attending Cannes Lions, Mark Kirkham, svp and chief marketing officer for PepsiCo International Beverages, told Adweek that the association with Stormzy would “bring something to the brand that it hasn’t had” and added that it needed a brand ambassador who wasn’t “predictable and the same stereotype for energy.”

He continued: “Stormzy is just a great talent. He embodies the kind of challenger mindset, the energy that we want to bring. He resonates in the U.K, clearly, but he’s got global reach. We’ll be leveraging in different markets around the world.”

Further musical acts will also soon be revealed in France, Poland, Germany and other markets using the same strategy to build brand relevance.

Kirkham added: “Rockstar has this organic and simple association with music and we’ve tried lots of things, but with ‘Press Play’ we want to focus on this transition moment where people finish their day and they want to go out and have a great time but music plays a critical role.”

Although Kirkham admitted that it would be helpful if Stormzy had a large social media following (the artist prefers not to use social media), it “didn’t make a difference” in the end because the activation uses traditional and interactive media.

“I love the fact that he’s who he is. He doesn’t use these platforms, but he uses others and we’re going to actually create a new platform with him and give him another way to engage with fans,” he continued.