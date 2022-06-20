Streaming & OTT

Paramount's UK Streaming Launch Offers a Look at What Happens Behind Its Mountain

The campaign features major media moments including multichannel adverting, Hollywood PR stunts and influencer communications

Paramount's UK Streaming Launch Offers a Look at What Happens Behind Its Mountain
The paramount campaign is led by actor Uma Thurman.Paramount
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

27 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Ever wondered what is behind the mountain that appears in media company Paramount Global’s  logo and at the start of each of their movies and TV shows? Maybe? Well either way, the company has released a major marketing drive led by Academy Awards nominated actor Uma Thurman to promote the launch of its streaming service.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Cannes Lions

Samsung Tops YouTube’s Cannes to Cannes Ads Leaderboard

By David Cohen

Still of a BMW Roku ad
Connected TV

Brightline Debuts New Connected TV Ad Offerings in Rebranded Suite

By Mollie Cahillane

Platforms

Twitter Brings Back Revamped Twitter Innovators Awards for Agencies

By David Cohen

Promotional image for the Gen Z lab featuring
Influencers & Creators

Gen Z’s Purchases and Actions Are Influencing All Consumers

By Emmy Liederman

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Your Brand’s Sustainability Story Can Build Trust

By Alexis Simonetti

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

5 Ways Consumer Shopping Behavior Has Transformed in the Past 2 Years

By Lisa Henderson

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects