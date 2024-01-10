The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Continuing its collaborations with established pop-culture franchises such as Batman, Super Mario and Pokémon in recent years, Oreo revealed a linkup with 1980s gaming classic Pac-Man.

The campaign for the Mondeléz International-owned brand promotes the tagline “Chase Playfulness.” It is led by a 20-second hero film that sees office workers playing the role of Pac-Man and his ghostly nemeses, as they chase the one representing Pac-Man around the workplace in the quest for the Oreo he has just bought.

Playing over is the classic tune to the arcade game, which was first released by Namco in 1980.

The campaign was produced by Saatchi & Saatchi, and it will run across 42 countries in Europe.

Within packs of Oreos, six special Pac-Man embossments have been produced on cookies, with each able to be scanned, allowing consumers to play a special maze with three levels on their phones. Prizes can be won by entering a raffle on the brand’s website.

Alongside the main film, two shorter vertical social media films were also released promoting the scan-to-play element of the cookies.

Perrine Willaey, marketing director for sweet bakery, middle European Union at Mondeléz, said in a statement: “We are on a mission to fill the world with more playful moments that bring people together. And this year, we dialed this up by turning our Oreo cookie itself into a game. Collaborating with the world’s retro game icon was just the way to achieve this.”

The promotion will begin Jan 15.

The campaign is the second released by Mondeléz in Europe this week, following stablemate Cadbury, which debuted its retrospective 200th anniversary ads.

Speaking to Adweek about Mondeléz International’s growing focus on creative effectiveness, Peter Seymour, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for Europe, said it was an evolution that the team had been on in recent years.

“We have stepped up in the performance of our creative work over the past three years,” he said, while discussing the organization’s partnership with agencies across WPP and Publicis Groupe, as well as VCCP, which handles Cadbury.