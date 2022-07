How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Women’s soccer has been overshadowed by the men’s game for decades. But this is slowly changing, as seen in a new Nike ad in which the women’s game takes center stage.