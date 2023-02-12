Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Almost four years ago, the National Football League teamed with new agency partner 72andSunny to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a Super Bowl ad packed with league legends chasing a ball through a banquet hall. In the end, high school football player Samantha Gordon picked up the ball and ran with it.

In the Super Bowl ads that followed, the NFL and 72andSunny explored those themes of inclusion—handing the ball to a young, diverse, pandemic-tested, technologically savvy generation of fans. What they hadn’t addressed, however, is how women—who comprise 47% of the NFL’s fanbase, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell—fit within professional football’s future.

NFL CMO Tim Ellis told Adweek that during the league’s four and a half years of working with 72andSunny, it has focused on “helmets-off” marketing that worked to humanize players through their interests in entertainment, fashion, music, gaming, social issues and philanthropic endeavors. At the same time, with two-thirds of the country already fans of the league, the NFL zeroed in on three specific groups in which it saw opportunity for growth: youths, Hispanic and Latinos and women.

“We know if we can get young people playing the game before the age of 18, our chances of them becoming lifelong fans increase significantly,” Ellis said. “So it was by no accident that we put Sam Gordon in that ad several years ago.”

This year, the league’s Super Bowl ad sends the point home by recruiting Diana Flores, a former ballet dancer-turned-flag football quarterback who went viral during Mexico’s collegiate championships in 2022 and led her Mexico women’s national team to a World Games title later that year. Fresh off a stint as the AFC’s offensive coordinator during the Pro Bowl Games’ flag football matchups, Flores jumps into a Super Bowl ad that features her as an elusive, wall-jumping, parkour-implementing action hero evading everyone who tries to take her flag.

Flores’ pursuers include Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews—who segues right out of game coverage into the chase—and NFL players Sauce Gardner and Jalen Ramsey (posing as stadium security), Cam Heyward and Aidan Hutchinson (dressed as hotel staff), and Davante Adams (disguised as a minor-league parrot mascot, with mega-influencer MrBeast attempting to capture his efforts). Despite help from tennis legend Billie Jean King, football NIL deal recipient Bella Rassmussen and even Flores’ U.S. rival Vanita Krouch—Flores was the only starting quarterback to ever beat her in international play—even Flore’s mom wants to take a shot at her flag.

Flores and the latest Super Bowl ad are the league’s vision of an ideal future. They present not only the promise of flag football’s continued growth, but the realization that the football players fans identify with on the screen may vary by the viewer’s personal experience.

“Diana is probably the most perfect ambassador that we can think of for everything that we’re trying to do in the league and all of our big strategic priorities,” NFL svp of global marketing Marissa Solis told Adweek. “She’s an incredibly strong athlete, she represents women in the league, she represents our Latino community—which is 31 million strong in terms of fan base. She really represents where we’re trying to go and the message that we’re trying to send: That we really salute these fantastic athletes and we want to be there to see how they’re going to continue to change the sport.”

Capturing the flag

Flores came up through an NFL flag football development program at a time when the league is pouring considerable resources into the sport at all levels.

According to the league’s own numbers, there are 1.5 million flag football players ages 6-12 in the U.S. alone, up 38% since 2015. According to the Aspen Institute’s Project Play, a nearly 18% decrease in tackle football participation last year alone was offset somewhat by a 15% increase in flag football play—with the number of kids ages 6-12 playing flag football (1 million) now outnumbering those playing tackle (678,000).

At the high school level, flag football has seen a 15.7% increase in overall participation within the last year and a 40% increase among girls since 2018. Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Nevada, Arizona, Montana, California and New York have all sanctioned flag football as a varsity sport for high school girls, with the National Federation of State High School Associations counting nearly 16,000 girls on teams across the country.

The NFL has partnered with schools in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) to introduce flag football as varsity sports with limited grants and scholarships, and currently hosts NFL FLAG programs in seven countries (Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Australia, China and Ghana). It’s a version of football with no age limit, no gender requirements, no big fields necessary, no pads and no helmets that’s easily exported without safety concerns, and the NFL really wants to tell its story.

“When we finally narrowed our focus to flag football early in the season, the homework we started to do creatively asked what are people’s perceptions of it, where do we want to move them to, and who’s the best example of that out there?” said Glenn Cole, founder and chairman of 72andSunny. “If you watch high level flag football, the first thing you come to appreciate is that this is a badass sport… and then if you go looking for who is at the top of that pyramid—I literally Googled ‘badass football flag skills’—Diana comes up.”

Zach Hilder, executive creative director at 72andSunny, began cobbling together a script that spoke to Flores’ journey from dance to a defensive flag football player to a star quarterback—and what that journey meant for the NFL’s future.

He fixated on the idea of the NFL shield logo and its role in protecting the integrity of the game. He considered the first line of the NFL’s mission statement: “We are all stewards of football.” What constitutes “the integrity of the game?” Who are the “we” and “all” stewarding football into the future?

“This group has used that shield to push the game forward: To start talking about mental health to talk about police-community relations and now we’re using it to talk about women in the sport and how they’re pushing the game forward internationally,” Hilder said.

Who is a football player?

Hilder began writing the script and, on Christmas Eve, Bryan Buckley received a call to direct the spot. An Oscar-nominated director who helped create the “This is Sportscenter” campaign for ESPN, Buckley has directed more than 60 Super Bowl ads, but was taken with the end of this ad that featured Flores running down the street flanked by Krouch and Rassmussen—as if barreling down a tarmac, about to take off—just before the title card appears on the screen. He thought back to watching Apple’s “1984” Super Bowl ad while attending Syracuse University and saw similar potential here.

“This is something that is a very special piece of work,” he said. “This is the brand that we watch every Sunday and the ultimate event of the year for this brand, and they’re saying ‘we’re moving forward, we’re behind the sport of flag football and we’re behind women.”

And it went big. To capture the speed and energy of flag football—but both the athleticism and humanity of Flores—the team passed around parkour videos and narrowed options to moves Flores and her double could complete while holding a football in one hand. They had her practice against six defenders at a time on an airport tarmac, and still no one could catch her flag—including Cole, who ended up on the ground empty-handed when he tried it himself. They filmed a scene with her mother entirely in Spanish to preserve tone and authenticity, then debated among themselves if it even needed subtitles since Flores and her mother made their point so clearly.

From Jalen Ramsey wanting to do his own stunts in front of a nervous Tim Ellis to a parrot mascot sliding down an escalator in multiple takes to Flores diving through a table Bills Mafia-style in front of Kelly, the commercial aimed more for John Wick or Baby Driver than a Sunday Night Football ad. But considering Cole was asked during production “what inspired you to not make it about the football players?” when a football player is at the core of the ad, it seems as good a time as any for the NFL and 72andSunny to continue reframing the narrative.

“It is about humanizing the league. It is about making the league approachable and making the league for everyone,” Solis said. “It’s about telling the right stories, it’s about these incredible women athletes, it is about our youth and bringing in young fans, it’s about our Latino audience, it’s about LGBTQ—it really is about everyone that we’re trying to bring into the fold.”

Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey, Bille Jean King, Cam Heyward, Aidan Hutchinson and Erin Andrews all make cameos in Diana Flores’ Super Bowl commercial debut.

